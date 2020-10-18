All of your winter dreams can come true in Steamboat Springs. Just ask the locals, who know how ambitions here burn hottest when the temperature drops.
This is Ski Town, USA, a title based on Steamboat's claim of producing more winter Olympians than any other North American town. The history is proudly represented by Howelsen Hill, the longest-continuing facility of its kind on the continent. Carl Howelsen, the Norwegian immigrant who established the hill in 1914, would be proud of today's massive jumps that go unrivaled in the West.
The pros of tomorrow train on the hill and at Steamboat Resort, which covers six mountains as one of Colorado's biggest ski areas. Many appreciate how downtown is removed from the resort, different from a lot of ski communities where both busy sectors mesh.
Happy hours abound in town. Whether it’s barbecue, pizza and beer, or a glitzy apres splurge, the soul will be satisfied.
One need not depend on the slopes to make memories in Steamboat.
Seek ultimate rejuvenation
No trip to this part of the state is complete without a stop at Strawberry Park Hot Springs. And winter is the perfect time as the frigid air counters nicely with the steamy, mineral waters.
Strawberry Park delivers on a variety of soaking preferences, between modern-day pools and more naturally defined dips, and between temperatures ranging from mild to 100-plus degrees. It's an unforgettable moment when Steamboat's classic champagne powder dusts the surrounding forest.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Strawberry Park has been requiring reservations for two-hour soaking slots. Day access has not been guaranteed for overnight guests, who book rustic cabins and train cabooses and go au naturel at night in the pools.
Chase a waterfall
Whether it's roaring with snowmelt down steep canyon walls or frozen in place, Fish Creek Falls is photogenic in all seasons.
It's found a short drive from downtown, a wild scene easily accessible. From the overlook in winter, one might spectate as ice climbers ascend the nearly 300-foot cascade in its silver-blue glory.
Take to the sky
Wild West Balloon Adventures carries on a tradition started more than 20 years ago by longtime resident Ian Cox, who knew the best way to see this mountainous valley was from the basket of a hot air balloon. Fellow pilots know the view to be even better in winter’s embrace.
So Wild West launches all 12 months, taking families up in the early mornings when conditions are right. The colorful balloons are the envy of onlookers from the ground. Adult groups are treated with a champagne celebration, in honor of that sparkling powder covering the land.
Enjoy the playground
The possibilities open up with the views along Rabbit Ears Pass southeast of town. It's one of the state's more scenic mountain drives.
The snowshoeing from trailheads along the road is widely heralded. Otherwise, one can stick closer to town on the Emerald Mountain trail system — popular, too, for fat bikes. Steamboat's commitment to cycling goes year-round, and shops around town have snow-ready rides to rent for the uninitiated.
Other local specialists can help unlock adventure across the generous terrain. Snowmobiling outfitters make base in Steamboat, as do dog sledding guides.