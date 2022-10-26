In 1979 in southwest Colorado, a local collaboration was born to break the doldrums of a long, harsh winter. As a written history recalls it: “A great lament was heard throughout the land, as the days were short and bore little fruit.”
The idea was a festival, a five-day set of shenanigans to enliven locals and attract visitors to boost the economy.
Forty-four years later, Snowdown continues in Durango.
For the first week of February, the agenda again calls for a parade of lights, a beard-growing contest, an outhouse stuffing, joke-offs, hot wing-eating contests, beer plunges and more.
Forty-four years later, it’s all just icing on the cake in Durango. Nowadays, people here don’t need another reason to enjoy winter.
Sure, go ahead and grow that beard, stuff that outhouse, eat those wings and plunge into that beer. But beyond those festivities, the possibilities are endless around town all season long. A lament is heard no longer.
Strap on the skisDon’t mind the ominous name; it’s rooted in legend. Spanish explorers along the Las Animas River supposedly believed the water took the souls of their comrades to an uncertain place. It’s all good vibes at Purgatory Resort.
The ski area doesn’t get the buzz of a counterpart elsewhere in the region, in Telluride. But Purgatory aims to compete with its pricing. And the mountain is no pushover. It boasts 1,635 skiable acres, with a fair split of trails rated for beginner (20%), intermediate (45%) and advanced (35%) types.
Purgatory is easily the biggest, but it’s not the only skiing destination around. There’s also Hesperus Ski Area, frequented by locals for the slope-side lights at night. Then there’s the town-operated Chapman Hill, another cheap bet for beginners.
Off the slopesYou don’t have to be a skier to enjoy Durango’s outdoors.
Purgatory and Hesperus have hills for tubing. At the former, another thrill is Inferno Mountain Coaster. Or maybe you’d prefer adrenaline via snowmobile. Several companies are ready to take you out.
A much different way to dash through snowy fields is by dog sled. That’s where Durango Dog Ranch comes in. For a classic holiday excursion with the kids or a romantic rendezvous with a loved one, Rapp Corral offers horse-drawn sleigh rides.
The more famous hot springs are to the east in Pagosa Springs. But Durango Hot Springs Resort + Spa has made improvements in recent years to definitively set itself on the soaking map. Make reservations to enjoy 16 toasty pools with a view.
All aboardDurango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad rewards passengers with scenes of the San Juan Mountains that can’t be had any other way. Winter rides explore a different realm, one perhaps even more magical.
That’s the five-hour trip to Cascade Canyon. The 52-mile journey is a dreamy tour among snow-draped rocks and forests, arriving to an unforgettable destination for lunch. You’ll have an hour to take photos and walk along the river.
That’s not the only option. The Polar Express experience is complete with lights, hot chocolate, elves and Santa himself. Advanced reservations are recommended.