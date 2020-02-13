If you're not one of Parker the Snow Dog's 16,000 followers on Instagram, then you might have missed the big news.
The Colorado social media darling best known as Loveland Ski Area's mascot has a new title: Honorary Mayor of Georgetown.
This came last week after a unanimous vote by the town's board of selectmen. Parker, a 2-year-old Bernese mountain dog, graciously accepted the role in his business attire: glasses, necktie and all.
"Woof, woof, woof," he was quoted as saying in a press release. "It's an honor to be voted into such a high position in such a great town. Parker hugs for everyone!"
On officialsnowdog.com, his pawlitical goal is "bringing hugs, love, and cookies" to his hometown.
Parker love is common at Loveland, where his dad, Dustin Schaefer, works and posts pictures of the canine tending to his regular duties in goggles and patrol gear. That's in between naps at the lodge.
In the summer, Parker posts up at the Rocky Mountain Village in Empire, a camping hub for those with disabilities. He's also rubbed elbows with fellow Colorado celebrities, including Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller. In Georgetown, Parker was previously celebrated with the local brewery's Bernese Mountain Brown Ale.