No fishing license? For two upcoming days only, no problem.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host its annual free weekend June 5 and 6. On that Saturday and Sunday, all Coloradans and nonresidents can cast a line in any of the state's lakes, ponds and streams.
Parks and Wildlife maintains a webpage dedicated to tips and "hot spots." That includes an interactive map pointing to family-friendly waters and weekly reports on where trout are biting around the state.
Chatfield and Cherry Creek reservoirs are among those listed near the Denver metro. Eleven Mile and Spinney Mountain reservoirs are recommended west of Colorado Springs, along with the more remote Skaguay Reservoir near Victor.
Expect the gold-medal South Platte River around Deckers to be busy on the weekend. Top-rated stretches of the Arkansas River between Canon City and Leadville are similarly popular.
With 1,164,388 fishing licenses sold in fiscal 2020 — the pandemic year that saw a big rush to the outdoors — Parks and Wildlife marked a 16% increase from 2019.
Annual licenses for adult anglers are $36. That's $10 for seniors (65 and older) and youth ages 16 and 17. No license required for kids younger than 16. Other fees and charges may apply.
For more information, go to: https://bit.ly/3f2WDpS