In the early 2000s, Phonephet Southichack knew almost nothing about making sushi. The young chef was plying his trade at ethnic restaurants in Texas and Colorado. Now he’s using his training and talents to make unique rolls and gaining a collection of fans in Colorado Springs.
Southichack is the head sushi chef at B&R Sushi Bar that opened July 1, 2021, as an extension of Bonny & Read Seafood. He moved to Colorado Springs in 2018 to escape the hustle-bustle of Dallas, where he had lived since his elementary school years. He had moved there from Florida, where the now 38-year-old was born to Laotian parents, refugees in the 1970s following the Vietnam War.
In Dallas, his mother worked at a Thai restaurant and would eventually own her own Thai place, where Southichack worked as a teenager. She was a strong influence in her son’s culinary path. When he finished high school, she was the one who spotted his potential.
“She said I should think about going to culinary school, because I seem to be pretty good at cooking,” he said.
He followed her advice and got a culinary associate degree from Aims Academy in Carrollton, Texas, in 2005. From there, he job-hopped around Dallas restaurants for about five years. Then a friend who was a server at a sushi bar suggested he apply there.
“I didn’t know anything about making sushi,” he said. “I had only had California rolls a few times. I started working there. For one year, all I did was make rice.”
But Southichack worked hard to perfect the rice, and the chef, Yuki Hirabayashi, a native of Tokyo, took notice of his dedication.
“He took me in and was willing to teach me sushi,” Southichack said. “He was a great teacher. He is fairly famous in Dallas. I worked for him seven years, learning everything I could. I worked up to be a chef, and when Yuki left … to open his own sushi restaurant, I took over his job as head sushi chef.”
However, he didn’t stay in that position for long.
“Hirabayashi called his new restaurant Sushi Bayashi and asked me to join his crew as the sous chef,” Southichack said. “We opened in 2014. I had been his longest student. But after a couple of years there, he told me he had taught me everything he knew and that I need to take that and create my own style.”
Southichack had worked seasonal jobs Colorado and liked the scenery, weather, slower pace and being close to the mountains. He landed a job in Telluride at a Thai restaurant.
“They paid my room and board,” he said. “It was great. But my mom had a stroke, and I needed to go back to Dallas to help her out at her restaurant until she got better. She has sold the restaurant and retired now.”
When he was ready to return to Colorado, he chose Colorado Springs. The draw? It was smaller than Denver and has the Pikes Peak Hill Climb.
“I love cars,” he said, “and I wanted to see the Hill Climb.”
His first job was at Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant. After three months, he realized that the head sushi chef position was out of reach, so he went to the Rabbit Hole looking for an opportunity to be head chef.
The name was familiar. Southichack’s mother had given him the nickname “Rabbit” early on, and it stuck.
“She called me rabbit when I was a baby because of how I ran around,” Southichack said. “Plus, it’s a lot easier to pronounce than my real name.”
So when he approached the Rabbit Hole, he said, “I thought, ‘My name is Rabbit. Maybe this would be a fit.’”
Joe Campana, owner of the Rabbit Hole, took a look at his resume and hired him immediately.
“Joe said he was going to open a sushi restaurant,” Southichack said. “But the project was pushed back because of COVID. I started working at the Rabbit Hole as a chef. Josh (Kelly, corporate chef for Campana’s restaurants and bars including Bonny & Read) told me to be patient.”
Patience paid off when the B&R Sushi Bar was opened.
“It’s an amazing place,” he said. “The best location and the room is beautiful.”
And he is proving himself and becoming the sushi trainer that Hirabayashi had been to him.
Campana couldn’t be more pleased to have Rabbit heading up his sushi bar.
“Rabbit worked for me for five years waiting patiently for Bonny and Read sushi to open,” said Campana. “He is by far the most talented sushi chef I have encountered. He is reliable, hardworking and trustworthy. He also is a great teacher with his employees. He responds well to criticism and is always looking to improve himself as a leader and employee. He loves what he creates so it doesn’t feel like work to him. His patience has paid off.”