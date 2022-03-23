Q&A: PHONEPHET SOUTHICHACK

Question: What are six words to describe your food?

Answer: Unique, simple, cultural, interesting, creative, artistic

Q: What are 10 words to describe you?

A: Dedicated, passionate, focused, motivated, goal-oriented, fun, professional, skilled, down-to-earth, mentor

Q: What is your favorite ingredient?

A: Yuzu fruit which is a Japanese citrus fruit that is a cross between mandarin orange and grapefruit

Q: What is the most overrated ingredient?

A: Truffle oil

Q: What is the most undervalued ingredient?

A: Rice because some people think rice is rice, but it is important to many cultures. I was taught to eat rice with meat or vegetables instead of seeing rice as a side dish.

Q: What is one food you detest?

A: Durian fruit

Q: What is one food you can't live without?

A: Fried chicken

Q: Who is your favorite celebrity chef?

A: Anthony Bourdain

Q: What is the hardest lesson you've learned?

A: How hard it is to keep your cool in stressful situations.

Q: What is the weirdest thing you've ever eaten?

A: Bitter melon; it looks like a weird cucumber

Q: If you're making a pizza, what's on it?

A: Pepperoni, bacon, jalapeño

Q: If you're making an omelet, what's in it?

A: Bell pepper, mushrooms, tomatoes and sweet basil.

Q: Where is your after-work hangout?

A: It will be the new tiki bar, The Shrunken Head.