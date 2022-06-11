When Jenn Campo tells certain people what she does for a living, she sees confusion cover their face.
“Um,” they might say. “What?”
Campo had the same reaction when she found out about this sort of occupation. Several years ago, she offered to help a friend around their house because this is the kind of thing Campo considers fun. Her friend joked about Campo being her “professional organizer.”
“Um, what?” Campo thought. “People are getting paid to do this thing I just naturally love?”
At the time, the Colorado Springs native ran a home staging company, something she fell into after putting her house on the market and impressing a real estate agent with the space’s set-up. The agent asked who staged her house.
“This is just kind of how I like to keep my house,” Campo replied.
Clean and simple.
This is how Campo has always liked places and spaces, as far as she can recall. Growing up with a family who got a kick out of collecting knickknacks and didn’t care as much about clutter, she was the kid who kept a tidy bedroom. When she got a corporate job, she was the worker rearranging the office closet.
“I’ve always been an organized person,” she said. “When something comes naturally to us, we don’t always realize it’s a thing.”
After her friend’s comment, Campo went to Google. She found some results about this thing being a job.
At first, Campo added organizing as a service option with her staging business of 10 years.
“I realized I loved it so much,” she said. “And that’s all I wanted to do.”
By the end of 2017, she went all in. Since then, Campo has been growing her organizing business, called The Simple Sort.
She still gets lots of tedious questions about her line of work, which covers organizing, styling, packing and unpacking.
She also gets lots of excited looks.
Thanks to the success of TV shows like “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” and “Get Organized with The Home Edit,” organizing experts have turned into their own type of celebrity.
“Some people are super-fascinated, because they see it as glamorous,” Campo said. “I get as many messages from people who want to work for me as people who want me to work on something for them.”
The Simple Sort has quickly gone from a one-woman show to a team of 12. But getting the word out has sometimes been slow.
“Educating people that we exist has been our biggest challenge,” Campo said.
A recent addition probably will help. Campo opened a studio near Loyal Coffee in downtown Colorado Springs. This gives The Simple Sort a home base for storing supplies, displaying their work and hosting events.
It’s like a real-life version of The Simple Sort’s Instagram page. Photos show shoes neatly lined on shelves and tins neatly filled with food. Other posts offer advice, covering “How to declutter sentimental items” and “three things to do once summer break begins” and “It’s as simple as this: don’t put off a task that can be completed in 10 minutes or less!”
“Organization is super-interesting to certain people,” Campo said. “We nerd out about it.”
For Campo, 41, and her staff, it’s something that sparks joy. It’s about more than things, though.
“This transforms people’s lives,” Campo said. “A lot of people feel stressed in their home and they’re not sure why. Then they feel this weight lifted.”
The Simple Sort sees all sorts of clients. Sometimes, they seek out Campo’s services after a divorce or kitchen flood or kids have moved out.
“There’s often some transition in their life that spurred this chaos,” she said. “And we get to help give them peace of mind. That’s what keeps me doing this.”