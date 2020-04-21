If ever there was a time to support local business and Colorado-made goods, it’s now — and Sandra Knauf has just made doing so easier.
I met Knauf shortly after starting at The Gazette in 1997. She’s an avid gardener and a champion of sustainable food. As owner of Greenwoman Publishing, she’s written about her gardening experiences in publications that include GreenPrints, Colorado Gardener and MaryJanesFarm. Her essays have been featured on KRCC.
Knauf’s latest project, which launched in February, is Greenwoman Market, a website promoting “green and Earth-friendly Colorado businesses.” She’s reached out to restaurateurs selling food using local ingredients; places that recycle, such as used bookstores and used clothing stores; farmers; ranchers; wineries; microgreen growers; mushroom farmers; and artists whose works focus on Colorado nature.
Greenwomanmarket.com debuted with 22 businesses, including Bingo Burger, The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, Megan’s Mushrooms, Good Earth Garden Center, Princess Beef, Heritage Belle Farms, Mountain Mama Natural Foods and Elevation Tea. Her goal is to reach 50 or more.
“I’m interested in not only places connected to horticulture, my ‘specialty,’ but many types of businesses connected to local and sustainable products,” she said.
Website links to each business can be found on Knauf’s site. Consumers can buy goods from these businesses at a 10 percent discount by purchasing the Greenwoman Market Club Card for $25 on the site.
Business owners interested in getting listed on the site can do so for free in 2020 as long as the 10 percent discount for cardholders is honored. Not only will businesses get promoted on the Greenwoman Market site, but Knauf will highlight businesses three times a year on social media and mention specials they are offering in her newsletter, which is set to start May 1.
Contact the writer: 636-0271