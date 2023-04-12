Aspen American Bar and Grill, 2540 Tenderfoot Hill St., has opened in the former Flatiron’s American Bar and Grill location. The new eatery is owned by business partners Luis Miguel Martin and executive chef Manuel Pacheco. They also own two local Miguel’s Mexican Bar and Grill restaurants.

The new concept is a far cry from the regional Mexican cuisine featured at their other eateries. The menu at Aspen offers steaks, seafood, lamb, barbecue ribs, appetizers, salads and burgers. The lamb chops were especially noteworthy for the excellent preparation. For $32.99 you get three to four chops cooked to perfectly medium rare temperature and dressed with a mint-flavored demi-glace. Entrées are served with a choice of sides. Another nice feature at the restaurant is having complimentary warm bread hit the table after being seated. Save room for dessert. The homemade tiramisu is delicious.

Details: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 719-465-3340.

New head chef

Rita Perez has been named the head chef for The Broadmoor’s 1858 restaurant at Seven Falls. She is from Mexico City and started working at the resort in 2019. She is the fourth female chef recently named to head up a major restaurant at The Broadmoor.

At the April 1 American Culinary Federation — Pikes Peak chapter’s Passport event, she served some dishes from the menu at 1858 restaurant. She was offering 1858 signature nachos with wild boar green chili and pepper jack cheese sauce, topped with chipotle crema, red onion and house pickled jalapeños, as well as Colorado red trout two ways: 1858 barbeque trout with pickled jalapeños and red onion and cast iron classic trout with hickory-smoked bacon and brown butter.

Lunch and dinner are served on Fridays and Saturdays. Lunch only is available Sundays and Mondays. As with the Seven Falls Park, extended dates for 1858 will be added throughout the season. Reservations at 719-476-6758. Visit sevenfalls.com/dine/ restaurant-1858 for menus.

Snack alert

Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium, 1412 S. 21 St., has your snack attack needs covered with its new charcuterie boards. For $50 you get a gourmet selection of cheeses from The Cheese Haus and Boar’s Head prosciutto, Black Forest ham, hard salami, pepperoni, smoked gouda, gruyere, pickled accoutrements, cherry fig mostarda, select mustards, and artisanal crackers. Pre-orders required. Details: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. daily, 719-203-4743, colmustardsandwich.com

Best chef nominee

Of the 13 semifinalists for this year’s prestigious James Beard nominations for best chef in the mountain region, only one chef from Colorado made the cut. That honor goes to Michael Diaz de Leon, executive chef at BRUTØ, 1801 Blake St., within the Dairy Block, Denver. The fine-dining spot is known for its Latin-inspired cuisine with a farm-to-table approach.

Last year there were five Colorado finalist for best chef/mountain region, which includes Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming. Caroline Glover, owner of Annette’s in Denver, took home the title. The 2023 winner will be announced on June 5 during an in-person awards ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Visit tinyurl.com/y3ekhbry for the full list of nominees and categories.

New sandwich shop

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop has a second location open at 5856 Barnes Road, where you can get the national chain’s popular slow-roasted whole turkey used for sandwiches, along with great cheesesteak subs and other deli treats. Details: 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 11a.m.–8 p.m. Sundays, 719-358-7142, capriottis.com.

Wine dinner

Joseph’s Restaurant & Bar, 1603 S. Eighth St., will have a Spring Wine Dinner, 7 p.m. April 26. For $115 you get four courses paired with Italian wines. Details: 719-630-3631, josephsdining.com

