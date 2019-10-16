Francisco Guillo Beauchamp ahd his wife, Ester Robles, have opened Don Guillo — Puerto Rican Native Cuisine, 2551 Delta Drive. If the throng of Spanish-speaking customers we shared tables with is any indication, this place has it going on. It was a full house with a line the Friday we dropped by for lunch.
The menu is entirely in Spanish, but employees are eager to help and most speak perfect English. Expect to find braised pork, chicken and beef with sides of potato fries, fried plantains (sweet and savory) and tostones (flatten, twice fried plantains). Many dishes are garnished with pickled red onion.
“I add blood orange juice to the onions to get a deeper sour taste,” Beauchamp said.
If the Jibaro burger ($10) is offered for the daily special, get it. It’s a massive delicious creation.
“I didn’t want to use a regular bread bun, so I mashed mofongo (green plantains) with cheese and seasoned it with spices,” Beauchamp said. “Then I shaped the mixture into round patties and fried them.”
Prices are inexpensive for the hefty servings: $8 to $15 for entrees. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Details: 939-322-5879, tinyurl.com/y3kxzuwu.
Gospel and brunch
Almagre Venue + Bar, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, will have a monthly Sunday Gospel and Brunch 12:30 to 3 p.m., starting Oct. 20.
“Drinks and social time starts at 12:30 with music and food served at 1,” said Mundi Ross, co-owner with Grace Harrison of the event venue.
Bar manager Christian De Los Santos crafts signature cocktails and pours wine and beer. For $25 (adults) $15 (kids 10 and under), select dishes like smoked brisket, green chili mac and cheese, Southern veggie egg bake, au gratin potatoes, fresh fruit salad and French toast bread pudding. Visit almagrecollective.com.
Shuttered
India Palace, 5644 N. Academy Blvd., has closed.