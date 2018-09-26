We can thank Larry Stebbins, founder of Pikes Peak Urban Gardens, for introducing the Garlic Festival to the area several years ago. His was a one-day affair that paid homage to the strong-smelling bulb by offering various types of garlic for sale, a cooking contest, educational sessions and samples of garlic ice cream to swoon over.
Stebbins retired this year and turned the PPUG reins over to Barbra Gibb. She and her board of directors will present this year’s Great Garlic Fest, with a vastly expanded agenda, Oct. 5-7 at the Carter Payne Event Center and Local Relic beer-tasting room, 320 S. Weber St. The event is a fundraiser. Visit ppugardens.com/garlic-fest for tickets, to enter the cook-off or for vendor sign-up.
Here’s a look at the lineup:
5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 — The Great Garlic Tapas and Beer/Wine Pairing Social Hour will feature small plates prepared by Brent Beavers of Immerse Cuisine paired with Local Relic’s beers. Cost is $50.
9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 6 — The Great Garlic Experience workshop will be presented by Dan Hobbs of Hobbs Family Farm and professor Nanna Meyer of UCCS. They will talk about garlic’s history, growing and uses for it. Cost is $45.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 — The Great Garlic Fest Market is an outdoor market with vendors selling all things garlic. Admission is free.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct.6 — The Great Garlic Cook-Off will showcase up to 22 garlic-inspired dishes made by amateurs and professionals. Cost is $20 and buys you food samples and one Local Relic beer.
6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 — The Grand Garlic Dinner is a multicourse sit-down dinner featuring beer and wine pairings. Cost is $120.
1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 — The Great Garlic Ice Cream Social features garlic gelato sold by the scoop and free beer with the purchase of gelato. Admission is free.
