Want to be Irish for the upcoming holiday? Then kick off St. Patrick’s Day with a really hearty Irish breakfast.
We’re talking a lot of food. At local Irish eateries, you’ll find it on the breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. The specifics may vary, but generally the Irish breakfast includes bacon, sausages (called black and white puddings), baked beans, eggs, mushrooms, grilled or broiled tomatoes and cooked leftover potatoes made into hash. Toast, butter, marmalade and tea are also part of the meal.
“It’s really a big plate of food,” said Martin Troy, general manager of Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and a transplant from Shankill, Dublin. “The idea was to have giant plate of fuel to last the entire day.”
The breakfast was created for Irish farmworkers so they would be satiated and ready for a full day’s work.
“Today in Ireland, you would probably see them served at farmhouse bed and breakfasts,” he said. “Then you’d be ready for a day of hiking on the countryside. That evening you’d have a small meal.”
Not surprisingly, as often happens with food, the soul-satisfying Irish breakfast spread to its neighbors, England, Scotland and Wales.
“The British and Irish breakfast are both very similar,” said Steve Jones, owner of The Great British Food Co. and The Chippy — Authentic British Fish n’ Chips.
“The Irish use soda bread instead of regular bread for toast,” Jones explained. “Both (British and Irish) use black pudding, but that is more common in the north of England as opposed to the whole of Ireland. Both Scotland and Ireland also use white pudding, whereas the English and Welsh do not. Northern Ireland will have potato bread, Ireland will usually sauté potatoes with onions and maybe bacon, whereas England will usually just do chips (fries).”
Black pudding is made from pigs’ blood, onions, herbs and spices, and bound with oatmeal or barley. White pudding is made without the blood.
If you want diners at the table divided, then serve black pudding. Some will shriek in horror at the thought of eating blood; others will be delighted to have a slice or two of the spicy sausage.
“My Irish customers will have the black pudding,” said Maria Uribe, owner of The British Pantry. “English customers not so much. But I have both.”
With St. Paddy’s a week away, now is a good time to head to Uribe’s store at 2403 W. Colorado Ave. and stock up on breakfast supplies to create your own full Irish breakfast — with or without that pudding.
