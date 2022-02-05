The pebbles form an odd sort of welcome mat. Placed in a small block of cement, they spell out a word: “HUG.”
The letters are a convenient abbreviation for this place, Harrison Urban Gardens. They also fit the feel of this friendly place, where smiling gardeners show up day after day throughout the year.
Kimberly Thornton shows up even on the cold and gray winter days, when the community garden doesn’t look lush or colorful. But there are always signs of life.
Stepping over the “HUG” pebbles, Thornton finds some warmth in the greenhouse, which is used year-round by members. After tending to it for years, she somehow became the “greenhouse ambassador.”
It gives her something to do during the winter months, a slower season for a gardener.
“From the moment the sun starts warming the soil, there’s something you could be doing,” she said. “There’s always chores.”
Thornton started coming here after noticing the garden on daily walks from her house.
“After a year of that, I had to get in,” she said. “It seemed like a great place to be.”
Thornton had her own garden at home, but something drew her to the idea of growing with others. She now has three of her own 20-by-20 foot plots at Harrison Urban Gardens, which includes 38 plots total.
When Harrison Urban Gardens opened about 10 years ago, it was part of the Pikes Peak Urban Garden system founded by Larry Stebbins. It’s now independently run.
Most of its 20 or so members live within a few miles of the fenced garden, tucked away on West Lake Avenue and next to the Harrison School District office building.
That includes Jacqueline Harshbarger, who lives so close that she calls this her backyard. She stops by often to check on her chickens and if any other help is needed.
“To me,” she said, “this is part of my life.”
Part of that life includes routinely seeing other gardeners, including Dean Mueller, the president of Harrison Urban Gardens.
He recalls the early days when the ground here was too tough to grow “a single tomato,” he said.
After hard work and filling the plots with softer soil, all kinds of things are able to grow. That includes pumpkins, asparagus, cherry trees, garlic, strawberries and goji berries.
“You learn a lot by being around other gardeners,” he said. “It makes you a better gardener.”
Thornton has taken in some lessons.
“People have some crazy ideas,” Thornton said. “You just kind of watch and see what they do.”
Looking at one plot, she points out upside-down clay pots called ollas. It’s an ancient irrigation method that pulls water into the soil as needed, so plants essentially water themselves.
“It’s something I never would’ve thought about,” Thornton said.
Each gardener has their own style. Sometimes they copy each other.
A few years back, one gardener set up hoop tunnels to protect their plot from hail. Now, hoops cover almost every plot.
Even when not much is growing, Thornton likes to stop by and walk through the aisles of plots. She sees plots covered with hay and stones forming circles. She doesn’t know what will sprout there in future months, but she’ll see soon enough.
“Some of us are addicted,” she said about gardening.
That’s because it feels like part of her family. On bad days, a visit to the garden feels like a hug from a family member.
“I’ve shed a lot of tears in my garden,” she said. “You work out some personal issues in the dirt. It makes a bad day better.”