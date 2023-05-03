The Hammond family has brought their native Texas-style barbecue to the Springs. They are Houston transplants with family roots in Lubbock, Texas.

“We visited Colorado in 2013 and feel in love with the outdoors, mountains and nature, and we moved the family here in August 2014,” said Jarad Hammond, who with his wife, Deidre, and their sons, Jaden and Jaxon, opened The Chuckwagon 719 food truck April 14. “Our family is actually from Lubbock, Texas. My grandparents and great-grandparents are all from Afton to Lubbock and places in between.”

This is Jarad’s first try in the food business, but not his first time wrangling a smoker.

“I started smoking ribs when I was around 16 years old,” he said.

From the look and taste of what comes off the smoker, he knows what he’s doing. The bright red smoke ring on the beef ribs, the king of Texas barbecue, has been consistent on each visit to The Chuckwagon 719. The same can be said of the juicy, fork tender brisket and pulled pork. It’s no wonder a line forms before the lunch bell rings and he sells out in record time.

Jarad is picky about his beef and sources his from Bootheel 7 Ranch in Lusk, Wyo. The day we picked up food he had brisket, spare ribs, homemade jalapeño cheddar sausage, pulled pork, beef ribs and Texas twinkies.

For the uninitiated, according to Jarad, Texas twinkies originated in Frisco, Texas, at Hutchin’s BBQ ,where whole jalapeños are gutted and stuffed with cream cheese and smoked brisket then wrapped with bacon and smoked to perfection. They are sometimes called armadillo eggs.

Pulled pork or chopped brisket sandwiches are $12 with two sides. The Hammonds get extra credit for serving the toasted bun separate from the juicy meat. Assemble the sandwiches when you are ready to eat and enjoy them without a soggy bun.

The Chuckwagon 719 truck parks in front of Sourdough Boulangerie, 6453 Omaha Blvd., from noon until they sell out Thursdays and Sundays. On Saturdays they move the truck around. Visit facebook.com/chuckwagon719 to locate them on Saturdays. Call 832-877-0549.

Patio is open

Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., is offering the popular Paella on The Patio Sundays for the season. Seatings at noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m. starting May 21. Pre-purchased tickets are required. Details: 719-471-8272, tapateria.com

Cinco de Mayo cheers

Here are some ways to celebrate May 5:

• At Chuy’s, 9297 Forest Bluffs View, you can upgrade to a Grande ‘Rita for $2 more. The deal includes Chuy’s House Rocks ‘Ritas, House Frozen ‘Ritas (Lime, Strawberry or Swirl) and the limited-time Tito’s Frozen Lemonade. Keep the Grande giveaway cup while supplies last. Take your margarita up a notch with $1 floaters (an extra pour of tequila or liquor) all day.

Get $5 Chips ‘n’ Dips specials weekdays 3-6 p.m. including signature queso, Compuesto (queso topped with a scoop of ground beef, guacamole and fresh pico), Lil’ Chuy Gooey (layered with refried beans, queso, lettuce, pico and ground beef, topped with sour cream, guac and jalapeños) and Boom-Boom-Pow (vegetarian twist on the Lil’ Chuy Gooey with Boom-Boom sauce.)

• Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, offering Cinco de Mayo Tequila dinner, Mountain View Restaurant 6-9 p.m. Friday (May 5). Cost is $90 plus tax and tip. Visit tinyurl.com/33mwchpk

Contact the writer: 636-0271.