In continuing his promotional tour around the country, Ron Stallworth on Tuesday afternoon landed in Iowa, where the snow and gray skies could do nothing to dampen his mood.
“If you saw the smile on my face, it would blind you,” he said.
Stallworth, Colorado Springs’ first black detective, is the real-life subject of “BlacKkKlansman,” which hours earlier had nabbed six Academy Award nominations, including one for best picture. Spike Lee is up for best director, and the movie also earned a nod for best adapted screenplay, based on Stallworth’s 2014 memoir.
Now living in his native El Paso, Texas, Stallworth is planning to be in Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre for the 91st Oscars on Feb. 24.
“Mainly, it’s a validation of my story,” he said. “An acknowledgement that what I experienced was a valuable moment in time that hopefully people are benefiting from.”
John David Washington plays Stallworth, who in 1978 went undercover to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan. The mission was alongside a white partner, played by Adam Driver, whose performance netted him a best supporting actor nomination.
Check back later for an update to this story.