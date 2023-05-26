Swimmers, splashers and sun-tanners have a lot to look forward to this weekend: Splash pads, fountains and public pools are reopening Memorial Day weekend as the weather warms up.

The Watering Hole at Venezia Park — Enjoy more than a dozen water features at the John Venezia Community Park in northeast Colorado Springs. Operating hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. The park also has a universally accessible playground, sporting facilities and trails.

The Splash Pad at Panorama Park — Cool off in southeast Colorado Springs at the Splash Pad located in the newly-renovated Panorama Park. Operating hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. The park also has a universally accessible playground, event lawn, bike park, climbing boulder and fitness station.

Deerfield Hills Spray Ground — Splash around in more than 50 individual spray nozzles and 16 water spray features at the Deerfield Hills Community Center in southeast Colorado Springs. Operating hours after opening on June 1 are 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. all other days. Deerfield also has sport courts, fields and a playground.

Monument Valley Pool — Swim and socialize at the public Monument Valley Pool in central Colorado Springs. Operating hours after opening Saturday are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting. Season or day passes are required.

Wilson Ranch Pool — Enjoy lap and recreational pools, a lazy river, a whirlpool and play structure at the public Wilson Ranch Pool in southern Colorado Springs. Operating hours after opening Saturday are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Season or day passes are required.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Uncle Wilbur Fountain — Visit the Uncle Wilbur Fountain at Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs. Operating hours are noon-6 p.m. daily. Acacia Park also has a newly renovated playground near the fountain, complete with a Ninja Warrior-type climbing structure and a play area for young children with climbing features, a slide and a spinner.

Julie Penrose Fountain — Enjoy the Julie Penrose Fountain at America the Beautiful Park in downtown Colorado Springs. Operating hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Prospect Lake — Located in Memorial Park east of downtown Colorado Springs, Prospect Lake offers fishing, paddle boarding, swimming and motorized boating. Fishing and watercraft use require permits. Swimming is limited to a roped off area and only allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The adjacent Eni R. Jasperson Beach House has an outdoor gathering area, rentable indoor space for community events, beach volleyball, beach access and concessions for purchase.

Quail Lake — Located in southwest Colorado Springs, Quail Lake offers fishing, non-motorized boating and paddle boarding. Fishing and watercraft use require permits. Swimming is not allowed. The lake is encircled by a one-mile fitness trail and has a playground, picnic tables and volleyball and basketball courts.