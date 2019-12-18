When the weather outside is frightful, hot drinks by the fireplace are delightful. And they’re even more enjoyable during the holidays.
Three local spirits experts shared their favorite seasonal concoctions — some boozy, some not — with tips for getting the job done. Think spiced wine, hot buttered rum, hot toddies, coffee-based drinks, and, of course, hot chocolate.
For the hot chocolate, we took a suggestion from award-winning cookbook author David Lebovitz, who writes a newsletter for foodies. A recent one had links to several holiday recipes, including his Parisian Chocolat Chad.
“When the winter chill comes to Paris, one of the great pleasures is sipping a cup of rich hot chocolate, known as chocolat chaud, in a cozy café,” he wrote. “But no matter where you live, you can easily make and enjoy the chocolatey taste of this Parisian specialty at home.”
His French hot chocolate is made with milk instead of cream and uses top-quality chocolate like bittersweet Valrona chocolate.
“This cup of hot chocolate is deeply flavorful, but not over-the-top rich,” he writes. “So there’s no need to feel guilty indulging in a warm cup whenever, and wherever, you feel the need.”
Victor Matthews, founder of Black Bear Distillery and dean of Paragon Culinary School, offers another recipe: his Oaxacan Hot Chocolate. The creamy concoction is made with 3 ounces of warm heavy cream, 3 ounces of melted high-quality chocolate, fresh grated cinnamon and nutmeg, and 2 ounces of smoky top-shelf mezcal.
“I use Del Maguey or another high-end artisan mezcal,” he said.
The ingredients are whisked together in a warm mug and topped with whipped cream and extra chocolate shavings.
Matthews also recommends some pretty elaborate drinks, but they are easier to make than they sound.
“I have one called Winter Blast, which is an espresso-based drink,” he said. “Basically, it’s a latte with peppermint and white chocolate. It can be served like that — or, for a spiked version, add those same liqueurs like good creme de menthe and Godiva white chocolate liqueur.”
For something a little “crazy,” he says, “I have a Warm Smoked Duck Manhattan.”
His recipe uses smoked duck jerky as a garnish in one of two ways: as a twist on the side of the glass and as a stick beside the glass. To make the drink, you’ll need a cocktail smoker, a gadget available online.
“Smoke the glass a la sexy 21st-century craft bartenders,” he said. “Now, in a small pan combine 3 ounces pinot noir with 1 ounce cherry juice, 1 ounce sweet vermouth, a teaspoon of sugar, a dash of cherry bitters, and 2 ounces of bourbon. Simmer and serve neat, warm, with a cherry and duck garnish. Get the idea? You have bourbon, lemon, cherry, duck — they all work together.”
To muddle means to press the ingredients against the side of the glass with a muddler. Muddling helps to release the flavors of the fresh ingredients so that they bind with the alcohol better. A muddler is a bar tool, similar to a pestle used with a mortar.
At Allusion Speakeasy, Sean Fitzgerald is hosting “Miracle at Allusion” through Dec. 31. The signature cocktail menu for this event includes Christmapolitan, Run Run Rudolph and the newly created SanTaRex cocktail, served in a bright-green Tyrannosaurus rex ceramic mug.
In addition to these drinks, he gave us recipes for some of his personal favorite hot drinks, including mulled wine, hot toddy, Rumchata egg nog, Irish coffee and buttered rum.
“My buttered rum is my absolute favorite,” he said. “My mom used to make this for me when I was sick.”
Montana Horsfall, director of Blackhat Distillery and founder of Craft Cocktail, prefers hot toddies and drinks with unique ingredients.
“The go-to cocktail of the cold winter season is a traditional hot toddy,” said Horsfall, winner of the Best Bartender award in the Gazette’s Best Of contest. “It is a mix of bourbon, fresh lemon juice and honey. It helps with coughs and feels warm on sore throats and is soothing to muscle pain.”
She uses tea infusions for other chill-chasers.
“I like to play around with tea,” she said, adding that Celestial Seasonings’ Decaf Sweet Coconut Thai Chai Tea is a wonderful mixer. “Try your favorite teas with rum and bourbon for an added twist on hot toddies.”
Her tip for home cooks: Make sure to heat all ingredients before adding the booze.
“Alcohol cooks out at a certain temperature, and you want to make yourself warm and cozy with a little liqueur,” she said.
