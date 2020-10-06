As we move into fall, thoughts turn to hearty comfort foods — and I’ve got some places with products to help you get the job done.
You’re going to want to stock the pantry with some fresh spices, and two sources come to mind: Gather Food Studio and Savory Spice Shop. Chances are you might also want to invest in some great olive oils like those found at The Olive Tap, which now has two locations.
First up, those spices. Gather Food Studio’s spice products have been a huge success since owners David Cook and Cortney Smith introduced their line of Gather Ingredients last year. They’ve just begun selling the spices and spice blends in the new retail specialty food shop they opened at the studio. Their new name is Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop. They’ll even grind whole spices for you while you wait.
Talk about fresh — it doesn’t get much better than what they offer. And you’ll be able to purchase smaller quantities, so there’s less waste. They offer other unique items too, like chorizo, olive oil and paprika imported from Spain; honey truffles from Queen Bee Gardens in Wyoming; and different types of salts from J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works in Malden, W. Va., a seven-generation, family-run finishing salt company. You’ll also find handmade inlaid cutting boards from Virginia as well as soaps and lotions made with honey.
Hours for the shop are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Details: 2011 W. Colorado Ave., 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
Savory Spice Shop is the familiar downtown spice purveyor, but did you know they also sell meal prep kits?
Owners Mary and Dick Frieg had emailed me awhile back about their “very popular” Spice ‘N Easy kits, writing, “The packets are especially helpful to involve children in cooking as they are pretty easy and only involve a few ingredients.”
I dropped by the store recently to have a look and ended up buying a bunch of them to try out. I liked them all, but especially the Seven Onion BBQ Meatloaf, Sunday Pot Roast, Bourbon Chicken, Massaman Curry and Taco Soup. Individual packets cost from $3.30 to $7.95, and most make a meal for four.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Details: 110 N. Tejon St., 633-8803, tinyurl.com/y7q4qhlm.
As for oils, you can find them at The Olive Tap, located in Manitou Springs and, since March, across from Chapel Hills Mall on the north side of Colorado Springs. The new store opened one week before the pandemic shut down businesses, so owner Rick Petrocelly had to wait out the closures. But the store is open now, and you can find some truly delicious oils as well as tangy vinegars there.
One of the combos I’ve liked for salad vinaigrettes is cilantro and red onion olive oil with rose balsamic vinegar and Satsuma orange white balsamic vinegar. Another great vinaigrette combo is cucumber honeydew riserva balsamic vinegar with gremolata olive oil.
I love the fact that you can taste all the oils and vinegars before zeroing in on what to buy. And I really like that you can buy small 3.4-ounce bottles, which can be used up quickly. The four-, five- and seven-bottle sampler sets of the little bottles make great gifts.
The store has other olive oil-themed products like dipping saucers, stuffed olives, and other condiments.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Details: 7880 N. Academy Blvd., 445-0078, tinyurl.com/y3tgmvcn.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.