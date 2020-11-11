If you’re cooking for one, there are bound to be days when you suffer from “why bother” syndrome — especially if you’re working from home and feel exhausted, depleted or bored. The idea of rustling up something hot and nutritious can seem like too much effort, and the next thing you know you’re reaching for the chips and salsa. And pretty soon, you’re headed to bed while overloaded on salt.
We talked to some singles — who cook or don’t and who have managed to feed themselves well — to find out how they’re doing it.
Arina Drakulich recently lost her husband and is learning new ways of nourishing herself.
“Don (her husband) loved the canned chili from Costco,” she said. “I had a few cans of it, and it makes a nice hot meal. I also love to shop at Trader Joe’s. They have several smaller-size prepared meals that serve two or three. They work well for a couple dinners.”
She also enjoys getting takeout at her favorite spot, Wuhoo’s Asian Bistro.
“I always have the Fuzhou rice noodle soup, stir-fried, with everything. It’s not soupy, just stir-fried,” she said. “I love this, and it’s enough for three meals.”
She doesn’t use much milk, so if she needs some for a recipe, she buys Trader Joe’s shelf-stable whipping cream and dilutes it with water. Her son, a bachelor and a chef living in California, recommends TJ’s orange chicken, teriyaki chicken and the fried rice.
Allen Eppley, who works at Sparrow Hawk Cookware, owned by his brother, enjoys cooking and loves to eat out. He’s also a fan of Trader Joe’s.
“I like their chicken piccata and the Steak and Stout Pies,” he said. “They are quite good if you cook them in the oven. The crust is good.”
He recommends the store’s frozen brown rice too.
“I like that I don’t have to use the whole bag,” he said. “I can use a little at a time and put the rest back in the freezer. While fresh food is always better, frozen is a good alternative.”
If he feels like he needs some “cooking therapy,” he runs to the store for fresh ingredients and makes a big batch of a recipe. He keeps a can or two of tomatoes on hand.
“I like Muir Glen fire-roasted tomatoes,” he said. “A can of that with some cooked pasta and sausage makes a nice meal without getting too carried away.”
He admits cooking for one can be “a real pain, ending up with a lot of wasted food.”
A trick he learned from his late mom is to buy frozen diced onion and green peppers.
“Like the frozen rice, you can use a little of the onion and peppers and you don’t end up with spoiled produce, before you can use it all,” he said.
His go-to ingredient is Worcestershire sauce.
“Always have it,” he said. “In my book, it makes everything taste wonderful.”
Eppley frequently posts on social media about what he’s cooking at home and the restaurants he likes to dine at.
“I like to sit at the bar,” he said. “I feel a little less weird, and it’s fun to talk to the bartender.”
Terri Robison, a manicurist, says she doesn’t cook, but she does have some living-single survivor tips.
“Once a year, I make a big pot of green chile stew and freeze it in smaller portions to have for several meals,” she said. “I like a lot of the prepared foods at Trader Joe’s too. Every so often I’ll buy the chicken Caesar salad at Costco, but I hardly ever finish it before it starts going bad.”
She is a regular breakfast eater.
“Every day I make an egg white omelet,” she said. “I use two egg whites, one whole egg with a little garlic salt, and top it with Swiss cheese and 505 green chile from King Soopers.”
Her guilty indulgence is picking up a meal at Marigold’s Café & Bakery.
“I sometimes get takeout at Marigold’s and a dessert for dinner,” she said. “I don’t feel comfortable having dinner alone, but I do like their salmon salad. And I like that they have individually boxed desserts ready to pick up. I sometimes just pick up a dessert for a treat.”
Marge Milne, a former high school women’s swim team coach and retired insurance agent, makes simple, quick dishes that are big on flavor.
“I’m not a good cook, but I think I eat well,” she says. “I like to cook something that I can eat for several days. Like big bags of frozen chicken thighs at Costco, which I marinate in Italian salad dressing and grill. I usually do four thighs at a time. Salmon patties are another go-to. I grill one at a time and serve it over a salad. I buy turkey thighs at King Soopers and cook two at a time.”
Her technique for cooking the chicken is easy: Bake the thighs in a pan with chicken bouillon, water and poultry seasoning.
“They take about 1 1/2 hours, and I get four meals,” she said. “I also like to grill wild Alaskan salmon from Costco. They are good for company. When I don’t have anything on hand, I like Evol Fire Grilled Steak. They take about 3 1/2 minutes to heat up in the microwave. I like to add stir-fried veggies to most of the above. Sometimes I serve these on a salad of spinach, mushrooms and artichoke hearts.”
Evol is one of several brands offering a variety of single-serve meals that can be found at most grocery stores. Spending a little extra time in the frozen food section, planning for leftovers and thinking creatively will help keep you from getting into a single-eating rut!
Contact the writer: 636-0271.