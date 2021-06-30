This Fourth of July, create a show of your own for friends or family by serving up some wildly creative milkshakes. Call it comfort food, the perfect companion to a burger or an awesome all-American dessert, but milkshakes offer endless possible combinations that can be as sweet — or boozy — as you want.
We found great sources of inspiration in three shake professionals whose eateries boast delicious and often fancy selections.
Brakeman’s Burgers, Brews and Shakes is one of the dining options at The Old Depot downtown and a fairly new kid in town.
“As we were building this really special place, we wanted everything else to be special, from the burgers to the milkshakes,” said Johanna Guthrie-Clemons, general manager for The Old Depot eateries. “We didn’t want to build a cool place but have subpar or ordinary shakes.”
Witness their shake menu, all of which start with all-natural ice cream. Cookies n’ Cream is made with Oreo and chocolate chip cookies, an ice cream sandwich, dark and white chocolate shavings, vanilla frosting and Oreo crumb garnish. Strawberry Shortcake has yellow cake, whipped cream, fresh strawberries and a strawberry cookie. S’mores features chocolate syrup, graham cracker crumb garnish, whipped cream and a toasted marshmallow. And in Birthday Cake, they put whipped cream, sprinkles, a slice of white cake and a cherry.
But wait, there’s the “adult” menu, where booze joins the ingredients. One combines the ice cream with bourbon, praline pecans and pretzel sticks; another has chocolate vodka, chocolate sauce, Oreo cookies and fudge brownies; and a third mixes in peanut butter, whiskey, chocolate sauce and chocolate sprinkles.
Guthrie-Clemons is adamant about using high-end ice cream.
“It takes longer and costs more, but makes a far superior product,” she said.
Richard Warner, owner of Bingo Burger, is more than proud of the shakes he offers. His wife, Mary Oreskovich, is a pastry chef who owns Hopscotch Bakery in Pueblo and makes a sauce used in one of the shakes.
“I love them,” he said, adding that they’re “nice and thick.” “My favorite is a Caramel Malt, because it’s made with Mary’s caramel sauce, and the malt just gives it another amazing flavor profile.”
His tips for getting the job done?
“Easy,” he said. “Just use the best- quality ingredients you can buy. Keep it thick by adding just enough liquid to thin out the shake to make it pourable. If you use too much liquid, the shake will be too liquified, not thick like it should be. We use heavy cream.
“Allow the ice cream to soften a bit before mixing it,” he continued. “Otherwise it takes too long to churn into a shake, and you could have a difficult time avoiding chunks of hard ice cream in the shake. Use a chilled glass for obvious reasons.”
Warner gets the ice cream for his shakes at Old Colorado City Creamery.
“It’s a small, family-run business,” he said. “They are churning ice cream daily using high-quality ingredients. For the last 13 years, we have always utilized small, independently owned vendors and suppliers. We love keeping our money within the local economy.”
Bingo Burger sells four flavors of shakes or malts: vanilla, chocolate, caramel and strawberry. They can all be upgraded to “boozy shakes,” which Warner offers as a way to showcase local spirits.
“It’s similar to our Colorado craft beer program,” Warner said. “Adults love the fact that they can walk the line between cocktail and dessert. During COVID restrictions, the state allowed us to make these boozy shakes available to go. It helped our bottom line during a tough time.”
For a walk on the wild side, we talked to Jeff Richard, owner and “certified shake guru” of Crave Real Burgers. His concoctions, all with a vanilla ice cream base, include Velvet Elvis (pecans, peanut butter, hot fudge, banana, bacon), E.T. (Reese’s pieces, chocolate chips, peanut butter), Banana Cream Pie (vanilla wafers, banana, hot fudge) and Oreo Speedwagon (Oreos, coffee, hot fudge).
He also offers “adult shakes,” thanks to inspiration from his grandmother and from Bobby Flay’s Food Network cooking show.
“My grandmother loved to have ice cream with crème de menthe,” he said. “That was a natural to add as a grasshopper shake. Then I saw Bobby Flay making a blueberry cobbler milkshake with bourbon, and I thought, ‘That’s ingenious.’ There’s a whole entire world of ways to add alcohol to milkshakes.”
On the Crave menu, you’ll find vanilla ice cream mixed with cinnamon syrup, banana, vanilla wafers, caramel sauce and rum; or with hazelnut liqueur, Irish cream and Arrosta coffee liqueur; or with caramel and Irish cream; or with Arrosta coffee liqueur and vodka. Richard runs milkshake specials, too, and recently brought back the Apple Pie Caramel Bourbon shake.
Ready to shake it up over the weekend with some exciting milkshakes? Try to re-create what the professionals do. Here are a few recipes to get your appetite revved up.
