A false warning about zombies in Colorado Springs has the city and utilities searching for their contractors to figure out how someone was able to tamper with their signs.
The sign originally stated "Dublin closed ahead" warning drivers about construction and the need to take a different route. Over the weekend it was changed to "Warning, zombies ahead."
The city has said it's taking this very seriously, and are thankful the message was relatively mild, and not something vulgar.
