Colorado Springs restaurant owner introduces a $90 burger

Carlos Echeandia, owner of Carlos’ Bistro, 1025 S. 21st St., has created a fancy burger he’s selling for $90. No, that's not a typo.
“It’s the first time in history,” he said. “It’s a burger made by mixing meat from three cows — Japanese Kobe short rib meat, Japanese Wagyu beef and Prime Black Angus beef. It’s juicy and yummy.”
Carlos' Bistro is sourcing the beef from Lombardi Brothers Meats in Denver.
“It took longer than we had planned for the meat to pass the inspection process,” he said. “Because the meat is from three different cows, each batch of meat had to pass inspection.”
Once Echeandia got his hands on the 8-ounce patties, he worked his magic preparing a truly delicious hamburger. He asked La Baguette in Old Colorado City to make a French baguette that was not cooked as long as the bakery's traditional loaves. The result is a baguette that's softer. The bread is arrayed with Thousand Island dressing and ketchup. The patty, cooked to a customer's desired degree of doneness, is topped with slices of red onion and tomato, two pieces of thick, crisp bacon and micro greens. French fries complete the plate.
Not ready to drop almost 100 bucks on a burger? Echeandia offers the meaty creation for $45 on Thursdays. (The burger is not on his Early Bird dinner menu.) Details: 471-2905, carlosbistrocos.com.
Chefs making a difference
Jason Gust, president and chef with Ascent Restaurant Group, and his culinary team were honored by the Colorado Restaurant Foundation as Colorado ProStart Mentors of the Year.
“I was totally floored when I got the call telling us we would be given the award at a gala in Denver on May 2,” he said.
Colorado ProStart is a restaurant/hospitality management, culinary arts and business economics curriculum for high school and college credit, scholarships and paid work experience for students.
Gust has hired eight ProStart students from Woodland Park High School to work in his eateries — Pizzeria Rustica, Tapateria and Smorbrod.
“We like that we can give youth a place in a real professional kitchen to see if they like the work,” he said. “And an opportunity to compete and be inspired by the culinary field.”
Food truck news
• Food Truck Tuesdays have returned to the west lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Oct. 29. Live music and museum tours included. Details: 385-5990, cspm.org.
• Winners of the Food Truck Cook-Off held during Pikes Peak Region Small Business Week were Black Forest Chew-Chew for the People’s Choice and Filipino Food Truck for the judge’s choice.
Dine on the train
The Royal Gorge Route Railroad Wine Dinner Train is 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $199 for a five-course Colorado menu paired with wines from The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey. Reservations at royalgorgeroute.com.