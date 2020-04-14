Fellow bathroom users, the world might be shaking their heads at us Americans right now.
One can imagine a family in Japan watching the news and seeing us through their eyes — bare, pandemic-ransacked shelves in stores across the U.S. where once stacks of toilet paper stood at the ready for our countrymen and women to clean their bums. And then they turn off the news and trot off to their bathroom, where a bidet stands at the ready to do the same job the toilet paper is doing for us.
What’s a bidet, you say? The French word is pronounced bi (as in bit)-day and it uses a small fountain of spraying water to wash your nether regions. You squat or sit over the fountain, aim the stream, well, you know where, and rinse. Afterward, you can use a towel or toilet paper to dry off. Or drip dry, if you prefer.
A trip to Japan is how Colorado Springs resident Brian Grim and his two kids first fell in like with the bidet. After returning home, Grim made short work of buying and installing a cheap one he ordered online from Amazon.com.
“I don’t know why we don’t embrace it more,” says Grim. “It just sprays. It’s just water, and you don’t have to put a bunch of stuff down into your toilet. It certainly can make things quicker and easier.”
Countries around the world probably wonder the same thing: Why are Americans still resorting to a paper product for said cleanliness, when others have been using water-powered bidets for eons?
There’s a reason why the bidet never caught on here, according to a recent article on the website BusinessInsider.com, and it’s all due to a bad reputation. Americans first met the cleaning device during WWII, when they learned bidets were popular inside European brothels. The bidet became associated with sex work, and the country turned up its collective nose.
But perhaps we were a little too haughty, eh? We sure could use them now, couldn’t we? Especially seeing as how we in the U.S. use about 34 million rolls of toilet paper daily, according to Business Insider.
In recent weeks, online bidet sales have skyrocketed. Jason Ojalvo, the CEO of Brooklyn company Tushy, which makes bidet attachments, told Fortune magazine sales are up tenfold over the last few weeks.
“This could be the tipping point that finally gets Americans to adopt the bidet,” Ojalvo wrote Fortune in an email.
Tracey Cregg Garcia is ahead of her time when it comes to bidets. While living in Italy, a bidet was a normal, accepted part of the bathroom routine. And it always made sense to her: “Seemed like a pretty good idea that you wash that area rather than wipe it.”
Back in the Springs, she surprised her jet-setting and bidet-loving husband with one for Father’s Day two years ago. Garcia’s husband, a frequent traveler, would come home from trips, and Garcia, expecting to hear grand stories of his time in scenic countries, would often first hear about the amazing bidet at the hotel.
“If you travel to Asia, you can’t even fathom all these different bidets,” she says. “You have to have a degree in bidet technology to make it work. Some play music, some warm the seat. They’re very technical.”
Bidet users report feeling much fresher after a trip to the toilet, and cleansing with water can be positive for those dealing with postpartum bodies, rashes, hemorrhoids and other issues below the belt, according to website Healthline.com.
“I started using a bidet after giving birth,” says Colorado Springs resident Dresden Lemanski. “I bought a portable one for postpartum. I haven’t stopped using it since. I got a few more for my other bathrooms. A lot of people don’t realize the portable ones are available. You don’t have to install anything. Just fill with warm water and wash away.”
There is, of course, a learning curve to the bidet. In this case, it’s better to be tentative at first, rather than racing out of the gate. One needs to experiment with the water pressure in a gradual way. Garcia learned that the hard way.
“I could hear the kids going in and saying, ‘can I try your bidet?,’” she says. “That’s when you realize you have to tell someone ahead of time. Don’t just turn the knob. My son came out looking like he’d had some trauma.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270