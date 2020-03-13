Colorado Springs resident Joseph Gray ended February by earning one more victory in his illustrious running career.
"Another record set just in time before #BlackHistoryMonth ends," he posted on Instagram. "First Black American to win the USA Snowshoe Running Champs."
A weekend after snowshoeing his way to fourth in the world championships in Japan, Gray crossed first in the national race, which in its 20th installment was held at its highest altitude — above 10,000 feet in Leadville. He finished the 6.2-mile circuit in 41 minutes, 18 seconds.
Also the first black American to win the USA National Mountain Running Championships and the World Mountain Running Championships, Gray is better known for his exploits on dirt trails. But in the winter, he takes up snowshoes.
"I heard about it and I became immediately interested due to the fact that (cross-country) races in my opinion weren't as challenging as they were intended to be," he told The Gazette prior to the Leadville race. "So I used snowshoeing as a way to get my XC fix during the winter."