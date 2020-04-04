Rachel Young has the power to bring killers back from the dark side.
Plant killers, that is. They come to Young’s store for redemption.
“If you come in and say, ‘I don’t really know what to do, but this is what my home looks like,’ we can find a plant that fits your lifestyle, light and watering schedule,” she says.
Young is the first lady of vegetation and a living encyclopedia of plant care. She opened The Living Room near downtown in December, and it quickly became a social media hit with shoppers snapping pictures of the space and posting them on Instagram.
It’s no surprise, as the walls seem to breathe, covered as they are by shelves of plants stretching to the ceiling. Original art dots the empty spots and a cozy couch and chairs remind visitors to stop and breathe the oxygen-rich air.
“It’s important to be surrounded by life and beauty,” Young says.
Young is surrounded by more than 70 plants when she’s at home, including an ivy cutting her grandmother gave her 15 years ago.
The “fourth-generation greenhouse” woman, as she describes herself, grew up in the business. When her family moved to the Pikes Peak region 25 years ago, her father built an enormous greenhouse near Peyton, which is now an Altman Plants. Her brother owns Dutch Heritage Gardens, and Young has held pop-up garden centers in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Black Forest and Monument for the past half dozen years.
Now she has her own cushy shop of tropical indoor plants, where there’s always something different to be discovered.
Whatever you do, though, don’t plant these beauties outside. The mother fern, calathea, ZZ, snake, rosemary, lavender, pothos, zebra, fiddle leaf fig and clusia are meant to be enjoyed from the inside.
The Living Room, which is waiting to reopen after temporarily closing because of the coronavirus pandemic, is home to hundreds of offerings in all shapes and sizes, including a wee string of pearls succulent and a towering monstera measuring 9 feet tall.
Those who live with plants can expect a better quality of life, according to Prevention.com.
“Researchers at Kansas State University found that patients with plants in their rooms required less pain medication, had a lower blood pressure and heart rate, and felt less anxiety and fatigue when recovering from surgery than patients without greenery in their rooms,” Prevention noted last year.
