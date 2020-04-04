Tips on caring for houseplants

• Coffee grounds make good plant food. "I put it in a watering can," says Rachel Young, owner of the The Living Room house plant store.

• Use a moisture meter, which Young sells at her shop. "Stick it in the plant, and it says if it's dry or wet. That’s the key because most people over-water their plants. It changes the whole game."

• Remember every home is different and every plant is different. Just because a certain plant thrives in a window at your friend's home doesn't mean it will do the same at your home.

"If it doesn’t work, try again. If it dies, it’s really OK. Things die," Young says. "You have to think of it like I really enjoyed it while I had it, and now we’re moving on. Get something else, a different plant. So many people come in and say they kill everything. 'I kill orchids' — well, those are really hard. 'I killed an aloe.' Again, you have to have a good spot for aloe. Just because you’ve killed multiple plants doesn't mean you don’t know how to do plants. It just means you don’t have the right plant for you."