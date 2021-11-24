Spinach & Cheese Quiche with Pecan Pie Crust

Yield: 8 servings

1 Ready to Use Pecan Pie Crust

3/4 cup packed frozen whole spinach, thawed and squeezed

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 cup diced onion

4 eggs

1 cup half & half

1 cup grated Swiss cheese

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Melt butter in pan over medium-high heat. Add diced onion. Sauté until translucent approximately 5 minutes.

Beat eggs in a medium mixing bowl. Add half & half, salt and pepper.

Add grated cheese, spinach, and sauteed onion to beaten eggs with half & half mixture.

Slowly pour filling mixture into pie crust. Carefully place in center of oven on the middle rack. Bake for 60 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center comes out cleanly. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting.

Source: diamondnuts.com