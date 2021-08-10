Colorado Springs readers can learn about some fun food finds

Over the past few months, I’ve collected new must-haves for my kitchen pantry, freezer and gadget drawer. Here’s a look at some of my finds.
Angkor Food’s Lemongrass Paste
I spotted this curry paste online at Chris Kimball’s Milk Street Store. It’s a magical ingredient if you like making Vietnamese and Cambodian recipes. Finding stalks of lemongrass can be hard to do, and then pulverizing them into a puree is a chore. This condiment is the answer to both of those problems, which makes it priceless.
This all-purpose curry paste is made with bright and aromatic lemongrass, makrut lime leaves and galangal, balanced out by earthy garlic, onion and turmeric. A dash of fish sauce gives the paste a savory and complex boost.
I’ve used it to make white pepper coconut-curry chicken, the national dish of Cambodia (where it’s called Amok), and added a spoonful of it to a batch of rice. It’s delicious. Cost is $11.95 at store.177milkstreet.com.
Trader Joe’s Scallopini Potatoes
I’m a huge fan of Trader Joe’s products, and I’m terrified of mandoline slicers, with their razor-sharp blades. So this next product is a terrific option when you want a cheesy, creamy potato side dish without the dangerous work of thinly slicing a pile of spuds on a mandoline. They’re precut! Plus, they can be heated fairly quickly in the microwave. How easy is that? The secret to their great taste is the blend of provolone, fontal, Grana Padano and Montasio cheeses.
Find them in the frozen food case. Available October through December. Cost is $3.99 for two hearty servings.
Stacy’s Simple Naked Pita Chips
I guess I’m late to the ball game here. I usually do not even go close to the crackers and chips aisle at the grocery store — too tempting. (I love, love, love salty, crunchy snacks.) So my first introduction to these super-crunchy, lightly salty chips was in a wine-tasting room. The winemaker was offering them to eat them between sips of wine.
I snatched my camera and took a shot of the bag. I was on a mission. Too bad. These chips are so good and so addictive. I rationalized, “They’re baked. How bad can that be?” to myself.
Even though the chips are baked, you can’t just let yourself eat unchecked. There are 130 calories in 10 chips, the same as a small container of Noosa yoghurt, which at least has significant protein; pita chips have no protein at all.
You’ll find them at most grocery stores and in gigantic bags at Costco.
Kroger Brand Peeled Garlic
I was skeptical about this one. My experience with buying peeled garlic has never been good. Either there’s no garlic flavor or there’s a chemical aftertaste from all the preservatives. But this King Soopers product has great flavor and smell, and because no preservatives are used, there’s no offensive aftertaste. The 6-ounce bag contains six individual pouches with about 12 cloves, or the equivalent of one garlic bulb, in each. Find it in the fresh produce section where packages of herbs are displayed. Cost is $2.49.
Ozo Plant-Based Burgers
This is Colorado-based Planterra Foods’ first line of plant-based protein offerings. They contain no cholesterol and less calories, fat and saturated fat than 80 percent lean ground beef. The secret is their special formula of pea and rice proteins, flavored with meaty-tasting shitake mushrooms. The burgers are very flavorful, with a whopping 22 grams of plant protein. The product line includes burgers, ground, Mexican seasoned ground, Italian-style meatballs, and original and breakfast sausages. A package of two 4-ounce burger patties costs $6.99 at Safeway.
ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE
It’s touted as the world’s fastest cooking thermometer, and that’s not a lie. The penlike device you flip open and insert into the food gives you its internal temperature in literally one second. I like using it when cooking meat, but also it does a dandy job of letting me know the temperature of bread and other baked goods. Cost is $105 at thermoworks.com.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.