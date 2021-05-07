Maybe Anthony Staubs' life wasn’t going anywhere.

He’d always been a small town guy. The kind of teenager who liked trying new things but didn’t try much in school. There wasn’t much money for college anyway.

Then a Myspace video changed his course. At 13, Staubs watched the grainy clip in awe as boys his age attempted flips and tricks on, of all things, a pogo stick. He remembers thinking, “This is so cool and weird.”

Staubs went to his garage and dug out a pogo stick, a forgotten gift from his 8th birthday. He started playing around, trying to replicate the moves he’d seen in the video. They came naturally to him. Something stuck.

“Being a kid with a short attention span, something popped out to me,” Staubs said. “If it wasn’t fast and crazy, it didn’t interest me.”

Staubs kept at it, even as friends poked fun at what they saw as a child’s toy.

At the time, Staubs didn’t know he was jumping into a world that would become his world. He had no idea there were people slowly building pogo into an unlikely extreme sport. He had no idea he was pioneering that sport. Or where it would take him.

The 29-year-old Colorado Springs resident has done things he never imagined. He’s been to Tokyo and Australia. Performed in front of thousands of people. Gone on “America’s Got Talent” a few times. His name’s in the Guinness Book of World Records. He changed his first name to “Tone.”

More important than all that, though, it gave Staubs a sense of self.

“Everybody at that point in their life is trying to find out how they fit in,” he said. “This was a way I could find out who I wanted to be.”

That’s what he did. At 19, Staubs entered a tiny annual competition called Pogopalooza. There, Staubs got caught the attention of an up-and-coming talent agency called Xpogo and was offered a contract.

“For me, it’s like, ‘Why not hop on the train and see where it takes me for a few years?” he said. “I just never got off that train. The wonder of what it could be and turn into… That was a big draw for me.”

And he was one of a dozen guys in that position.

“It’s crazy to say I was one of the first professional pogo stick riders ever,” he said.

Staubs spent the next years traveling for pogo shows, hoping to make some money and spread the word about the sport. Some days he’d perform pogo tricks at county fairs for six people. Some days the crowds were larger, like at halftimes shows at NBA games. Most days, he’d impress whoever was watching.

Even though he came from little towns in Florida and Ohio, he wasn’t nervous. He says he learned how to be in the spotlight thanks to roles in high school plays like “Oliver” and “Princess and the Pea.”

Mostly, he went along for the ride. And hung on tight.

And he went back to Pogopalooza each year. The competition is a good example of how quickly the sport has grown since starting 20 years ago.

It started in 2004 with six guys in a church parking lot in Nebraska. Recently, Pogopalooza was held at a sports arena in California for thousands of fans and 50 of the best in the “extreme pogo” field. ESPN 2 aired the competition.

Still, the sport isn’t what you might call mainstream. Or even close to that.

When Will Weiner first saw a pogo event in action, he thought, “What the hell is this?

“Extreme pogo kind of seems like an oxymoron,” he said. “But then you find out it’s this really cool, interesting sport that fits into its own niche.”

He, too, got sucked in. Now he’s the CEO of Xpogo, which continues to sponsor athletes and grow all aspects of the sport, which he compares to “an island of misfit toys.”

“It is this weird community that attracts outsiders,” he said. “More like, the outsiders of the outsiders. They’re brought together for something that’s addictive and exciting.”

Within the wider community of extreme sports, he says pogo is starting to get the respect it deserves.

“You’re able to do things you can’t in any sport,” he said. “It ends being this really graceful, poetic thing.”

Staubs is one of those. After 15 years in the industry, he’s as intense as ever about pogo. He practices for at least two hours per day, most of the time on a handmade course in his driveway.

“Someone like Tone really is the first generation,” Weiner said. “It’s not an exaggeration to say that every week he does two or three things no one has else done before.”

He’s always been that way. That’s why Staubs still holds the Guinness World Record for most jumps in one minute. With 266 jumps.

He’s usually fearless when it comes to backflips and jumps, which is why he’s broken ankles and hyperextended his knees along the way.

It’s starting to worry him. That’s why he’s trying to find ways to stay in pogo without the sport taking a toll on his body. Over the last year, Staubs has focused less on up and down jumps, the kind that tend to draw oohs and awes from onlookers. Instead, he’s made up lateral tricks and grinds using railings.

“He really is pioneering a new style of pogo,” Weiner said.

It’s a style Staubs can see himself doing — and trying to perfect — in future years.

“In 15 years, I’ve come such a long way and the sport has come such a long way,” he said. “It can only get higher.”

For him, pogo isn't just a job or a thing to post cool videos about on Instagram. It's the thing that rescued him from what he calls a "run of the mill" life.

"It allowed me to express myself and become the person I wanted to be," he said. "I easily could've been stuck at some job I don’t want."

Instead, he wakes up each day with purpose. He tries a new trick over and over until he gets it.

"Knowing you're the only one who has tried something and done it," he said. "That feeling never gets old."