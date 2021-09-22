Summer makes its official exit this week, so why not pay one last tribute to it with a tropical-themed nod that highlights Key limes.
These limes are believed to have originated in Key West, Fla., in the late 1800s, when the islands were considered by most Americans to be exotic. Today they’re grown in Florida and some areas of California, between June and September, and in Mexico year-round.
Recipes using the lime cropped up over the years, from cookies to cocktails, but it is best known as the main ingredient in Key lime pie. It wouldn’t taste the same if you made it with regular limes.
How are the two limes different?
• Key limes — also known as Mexican limes or West Indies limes — are small and spherical, while regular limes are bigger, green and grown in Mexico and Brazil.
• Key limes are light yellow when ripe, unlike their green cousins, and contain more seeds.
• Key limes have very thin skin, which means they don’t store well. It’s best to keep them out of the fridge and use them within two days of purchase. Regular limes can be stored weeks in the refrigerator.
• The juice of a key lime is prized for being tart and super aromatic, unlike the tamer regular lime. You can use key limes in place of regular limes in any recipe, but they’re an ideal choice for sweetened-up desserts like cupcakes and thumbprint cookies.
And, of course, for the popular Key lime pie.
“It’s not unusual to see Key lime pie on restaurant menus,” said David Cook, a chef and co-owner of Gather Food Studio & Spice Shop. “Everyone loves it.”
It’s a super easy dessert to make, thanks to the invention of sweetened condensed milk in 1856 by Gail Borden. However, it wasn’t until 1930, when a recipe was printed on the label of these milk cans, that the pie swept the nation and became the go-to recipe.
The ingredients are just lime juice (preferably from fresh Key limes), condensed milk and egg yolks. It’s usually baked in a graham cracker crust and topped with whipping cream. Key lime may be the star ingredient, but it’s the condensed milk that makes it so smooth and delicious.
Although Key limes are available year-round, they can be tricky to find. We found netted bags of the little jewels from Mexico in local King Soopers and Safeway stores.
If there are no fresh Key limes to be found, Cortney Smith, co-owner of Gather Food Studio & Spice Shop, reaches for Nellie & Joe’s Key West Lime Juice.
“It works great in a pinch and is readily available at our local grocery stores,” she said. “And I’ve never had any complaints.”
Heather Briggs, owner of Gold Star pies, offers a pie-of-the-month club that occasionally includes Key lime pie. Like Smith, she will purchase Nellie & Joe’s juice if she can’t find fresh Key limes to get the job done.
“It’s really good, actually,” Briggs said. “It’s good enough that when Key limes are not available, we … just use Nellie’s. It saves a bunch of time and money.”
You can get a little more creative with your pie by switching up the crust option and cooking method. Briggs uses a pretzel crust for Key lime pie that is a taste winner. And Smith teaches a nontraditional way of making the pie: using an Instant Pot or pressure cooker.
“I get the same results using the Instant Pot instead of the oven and it doesn’t heat up the kitchen,” she said.
