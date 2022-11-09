With the holidays arriving, there’s a good chance pie will be on many menus. Turn to Heather Briggs, owner of Gold Star Pies food truck, for some expert pie-making advice at her upcoming Pie Baking Class at Gather Food Studio & Spice Shop, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 28. For $70 you work in cooking teams to make bourbon pecan and Shaker lemon pies. No time for a class? Briggs takes holiday pie orders at goldstarpies.com.
Pop-up eatery
Phonephet “Rabbit” Southichack, a local sushi chef, will have a pop-up dinner to preview his new restaurant, Tenko at Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
“It will be a Japanese izakaya or pub,” he said in an email of his n ew restaurant. “I will be serving Japanese bar favorites such as gyoza, yakitori, kushiyaki and ramen. I’ll be doing this pop-up and maybe another one upstairs this month. I’m thinking of officially opening in December.”
Day of the Dead dinner
Milagros Cocina Mexicana, 7455 N. Academy Blvd., was the setting for a Día De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration on Nov. 1. The Mexican holiday is a day of remembrance for those who have died. It’s believed the souls of dead loved ones returned to their families once a year so that their lives can be celebrated.
Milagros’ staff pulled out all the stops for the 90 ticket holders who were eager to enjoy the excellent six-course meal for the party. Executive chef Roberto Reyes and his kitchen crew prepared the upscale Mexican meal. The dinner was paired with cocktails made with high-quality sipping Lalo tequila. At the conclusion of the festive dinner, a surprise mariachi band performed traditional Hispanic music for a farewell to the exceptional evening.
“We will definitely be doing more of this type of dinner,” said Eric Morales, one of the owners. “Maybe for Thanksgiving or Christmas. For sure for Cinco de Mayo, and of course, Día De Los Muertos.”
Follow facebook.com/ milagroscocinacos for future dinner announcements.
Day tripper
Here are some events in the Denver area to get you in the holiday spirit:
• Champagne Cascade, The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa, 321 17th St., Denver, will host the spectacular 6,000-glass pyramid, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday Swordsmen will use Napoleonic sabers to sever bottle necks of Moet & Chandon Champagne to pour over and fill the glass pyramid. It’s a dazzling sight and a great way to kick off the season. Santa will be available for photos at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25, with a VIP option for $175. Visit tinyurl.com/3vrx3w36
• Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora, from Nov. 18 to Jan. 1 welcomes back “Ice!” featuring more than 2 million pounds of ice, fashioned into the holiday story and animated special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” It’s a one-of-a-kind attraction. Other festive activities include live entertainment, hands-on activities in the Gingerbread Decorating Corner, ice skating, snow tubing, ice bumper cars, and a snowball build and bust. Tickets at christmasatgaylord rockies.marriott.com.
• Denver Christkindlmarket, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver Civic Center Park, is Nov. 18 through Dec. 23 daily. The open-air market offers an authentic German Holiday Market and is a great place to find artisan gifts and holiday treats from more than 40 independent local merchants. There will be Glühwein (mulled spice wine), German biers and traditional European foods to purchase. There’s a heated biergarten tent to enjoy food and drinks. Live polka music, dancers, accordion and blue grass music. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays through Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays. Thanksgiving Day hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 15 to 23. Visit christkindlmarketdenver.com
Contact the writer: 636-0271.