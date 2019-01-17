Tchaikovsky or music inspired by "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz?"
Colorado Springs Philharmonic is offering a pair of free tickets to federal employees affected by the furlough. People can choose from either "Swan Lake" Jan. 25-27 or "The Wonderful Music of Oz" Feb. 8-9.
Tickets can be reserved at the Pikes Peak Center box office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
A valid government ID is required. Some restrictions apply, and the offer is only good while supplies last.