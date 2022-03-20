A Colorado Springs pastor who found befuddling advice in books while preparing for the birth of his first son has crafted his own book on fatherhood using the waning, intimate communicative form of letter writing.
But instead of intoning the nuts and bolts of the role of dad, “Dear Son” by the Rev. Jonathan B. Hall, senior pastor at First Christian Church, and his friend and prayer partner, the Rev. Beau T. Underwood of Jefferson City, Mo., speaks of imparting dreams and hopes, lessons learned and teachable moments from father to son via pen to paper.
“The book is not about giving you answers; it’s about helping you become more intentional about your calling as a parent,” Hall said. “To think intently about what you want your kids to think about as people of faith.”
Subtitled “Raising Faithful, Just and Compassionate Men,” the book is being released this month by Chalice Press and will be available locally and at amazon.com.
First Christian, 16 E. Platte Ave., will host a book signing and discussion at 11:30 a.m. March 27, following the Sunday service of the church, which is part of the Disciples of Christ denomination.
Hall and Underwood believe the love and wisdom that flow from the letter format are less fleeting and just as important as teaching a child how to kick a soccer ball or ride a bike.
Because, as 16th-century English poet and Church of England cleric John Donne once said, “More than kisses letters mingle souls.”
Although Hall holds up his parents as great role models, he says he has struggled with the concept of how to be a good father and disseminate his knowledge and faith in meaningful ways.
“I was deathly afraid of passing on certain things to my sons: my low self-worth, my low self-esteem and my self-doubt,” Hall said. “I wanted them to get my appreciation for creation and be willing to cry.”
Yes, Hall admits, he cried at a monster truck rally from watching the joy his sons, now ages 5 and 3, unabashedly exhibited from seeing toy trucks grown up.
Many Christian books on fatherhood emphasize traditional roles of parents, but Hall said he “didn’t want to wait to outsource fatherhood” or focus primarily on the masculine aspects, which he said he didn’t find generative or fruitful.
“We thought what if we offered an alternative to ‘men need to act certain ways and not be emotional’ and present a biblical image of manhood and what it means to follow Jesus,” he said.
“In every faith tradition, there’s a sense of going away to the mountaintop, taking time in solitude. We did that in writing this book and hope parents will do that too, to think of what you want to pass on to your children and what you don’t.”
Every moment shared can become instruction time or simply a story, Hall says, some of which are preserved in letters to his sons.
Hall gleans insights from how he and his wife, Annie, an interracial couple with biracial sons ages 5 and 3, try to involve their children in everything they do, including family worship time and special occasions such as a wedding anniversary.
“We need to include our kids in letting them see parents who love each other, who practice their faith,” he said.
The eight chapters of “Dear Son” feature letters from both pastors on the joy of fatherhood, pressures young men face, what gender equity means, seeing color in a black-and-white world, the purpose of money, becoming a man of God and other pertinent topics.
There’s also room in the paperback book for readers to practice writing letters to their sons.
Lessons are everywhere, Hall said. When son Malachi, who’s encouraged to be inquisitive like his biblical namesake, turned 5, the Halls used a website that divides a $10 gift into portions for the birthday boy as well as favorite charities. Malachi chose an organization that develops girls’ self-worth and another that builds playgrounds for kids with disabilities.
Parents can write as many or as few letters as they choose. Since his boys are young, Hall intends to present his sons with the letters when they leave home after high school.
If all his sons remember from a camping trip to Arches National Park in Utah during the pandemic is that Dad unintentionally got them lost while hiking, that’s OK, he said. They might recall it was nighttime, Dad’s cellphone was dying and they had no map, but that’s OK too.
A letter to his sons will talk about how the family debated what to do — retrace their steps or try to find a road they knew was around somewhere — and how cool it was to hike under the stars that seemed much bigger and closer than in the city. And, naturally, how to be better prepared.
“I remember leaving the hospital with our firstborn thinking, ‘Are you seriously going to let me take this baby out of here? Where are the instructions?’
“So much of fatherhood is figuring it out,” Hall said. “So much of life is figuring it out. So much of faith is figuring it out. This book is about the intentionality instead of the model.”