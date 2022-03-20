Famous quotes about letter writing

“To write is human, to receive a letter: Divine.” – children’s author Susan Lendroth

“I am a little pencil in the hand of a writing God who is sending a love letter to the world.” ― Saint Teresa of Calcutta

“Letters are expectation packaged in an envelope.” ― American journalist Shana Alexander

“More than kisses letters mingle souls.” — 16th century English poet and Church of England cleric John Donne

“I didn’t have time to write a short letter so I wrote a long one instead.” ― American author and humorist Mark Twain

“What a lot we lost when we stopped writing letters. You can’t reread a phone call.” ― Writer and political humorist Liz Carpenter

“Letters are among the most significant memorial a person can leave behind.” ― 18th century German literary master Johann Wolfgang von Goethe