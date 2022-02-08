Colorado Springs party planner offers cooking classes to nourish yourself, your lifestyle

Most of us at one time or another have found ourselves alone in a new situation — like going solo to a party or moving to a new community where you don’t know anyone. It can be awkward.
Meet Emma Mitchell, party planner, owner of Emm Co. Culinary Experiences and once a newcomer to Colorado Springs.
“Being a transplant to the Springs, I know how hard it is to find a deep connection with friends, and it can get lonely here,” she said. “After the last two years, people need that connection even more than ever.”
So she combined that with her love of cooking and learning about new foods and started her business last June. She offers a couple of cooking classes monthly, but the goal isn’t just to teach cooking: “Socializing is the main ingredient,” according to her website. Mitchell wants to connect people.
“I make sure that all the guests feel welcome and included in conversations as soon as they walk into the room,” she said. “Each class is based around team-building activities that get you learning something and having quality conversations with fun new people. Food is a great connector of people, and cooking together can create an even deeper connection. Guests work in teams of three to four to create a family-style meal. They get to problem solve, make mistakes, resolve the issue and laugh together during the class.”
The instructors are mostly guest teachers — chefs or people who enjoy cooking at home and have welcoming personalities — but Mitchell also teaches several of the classes, including “Girl’s Night Out.”
“I also have the foundational cooking classes, which are one-on-one classes and are taught at someone’s home,” she said. “I cover the basics of cooking, so they can take that knowledge and use it the time they cook for themselves.”
One of the instructors is Susan Gates, who is an avid home cook. At her recent pizza and beer pairing class, she taught us how to make home-made pizza with two different dough recipes: her three-day pizza dough and another one for quick weeknight dough. She also taught us her copycat recipe for white pizza, based on one served at a popular restaurant in Salida, and a tasty red sauce for the pizza.
Leif Anderson, co-founder and head brewer at Mash Mechanix Brewing Co, talked about being a brewer and paired beers with our pizza dinner. We also learned how to do a perfect beer pour:
• Use a clean glass. Any remnants of another drink or even dish soap will change how the beer tastes and develop foam.
• Tilt the glass 45 degrees. This will allow the beer to slide down the edge of the glass and prevent too much foam, also called head, from forming.
• Pour beer into the center of the glass. You can avoid overpouring by pouring into the optimal area.
• Level the glass when half to two-thirds full and pour until full. This will achieve the proper amount of foam. The head should be one-half inch to 1 1/2 inches.
The next scheduled class is Feb. 25. Former restaurant owner Chris Cipoletti will teach his recipe for home-made ravioli as well as two recipes for fillings.
Mitchell keeps her classes to 12 participants. Prices are $80 apiece or $145 for a two-person package. Visit facebook.com/emmcoculinaryexp.
