Colorado Springs has lost ground in an annual analysis ranking 100 park systems across the nation.
Trust for Public Land's latest ParkScore index lists the Springs 56th in terms of access, investment, amenities, acreage and equity, a new category in the 2021 report. That is the lowest spot for the city in five years, down from 42nd in 2017.
The other Colorado cities included are Denver and Aurora, which ranked 18th and 25th, respectively.
Trust for Public Land calls ParkScore "the national gold-standard comparison of park systems across the 100 most populated cities in the United States."
Karen Palus, Colorado Springs' parks director, called the index "a great tool" but added: "Sometimes we're really not apples to apples."
ParkScore aims to put cities on an even playing field with a point-based methodology that employs averages. "Investment," for example, is reported as a three-year average of spending only toward "parks and recreation" by local agencies that also include state and county (Colorado Parks and Wildlife and El Paso County, in the case of the Springs). The acreage category weighs median park size and parkland as a percentage of total city land mass.
That's where Palus said things are "skewed" for the Springs, with a large portion of park acreage on terrain outside of city limits. Taken into account in ParkScore data, she said, and the city would likely rank higher than 48th in terms of acreage.
At the same time, she said, additional acreage might paint a bleaker picture in terms of investment — more to manage with comparatively lesser money.
For the Springs, Trust for Public Land calculated $78 "park spending per capita." The California-based nonprofit reports that figure is $96 on average among the other 99 cities surveyed.
"The one thing for me that is most important is access," Palus said. She considered herself pleased by the study finding 77% of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park, ahead of the reported 55% national average.
"And then for me the other piece is quality," Palus continued. "That comes down to investment, and that's our area we still need to continue to work on."
City advocates and officials are in the middle of a political effort to raise parks funding.
Palus said the goal by the end of this month is to craft an official question for the November ballot asking voters to extend and increase the city's sales tax-driven Trails, Open Space and Parks program. TOPS currently collects about $10 million each year to go toward park establishment and maintenance.
The increase question coincides with a recent study suggesting the city's parks department faces a nearly $270 million backlog — what City Council President Richard Skorman called a "crisis level" after years of pre-recession-level funding.
More money could help address the equity gap explored by ParkScore, Palus said. The Springs fell somewhere in the middle on the still-developing category, with percentages of people of color and white residents close to equal in being within a 10-minute walk of a park. But Trust for Public Land found accessible park acreage to be unequal: Neighborhoods of color have 59% less space, according to the report.
"A big point of discussion in our TOPS renewal talks has been about how do we find that balance," Palus said. "Always, our first priority is taking care of what we have, but then also taking care of those communities in which we owe parks to still. Those obviously take significant investment."