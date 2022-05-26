Colorado Springs has dropped again in an annual ranking of the nation's park systems.
The Trust for Public Land calls its ParkScore index "the national gold-standard comparison of park systems across the 100 most populated cities in the United States." In terms of access, acreage, investment, amenities and equity, the Springs placed 58th.
The city has precipitously dropped in the ranking over the past decade. The peak of 14th in 2013 was followed by a slide to 38th in 2015, followed by years in the 40s range. The Springs' ranking this year is two spots down from 56th in 2021.
"To fall as fast as we have, I think that's concerning," said Susan Davies, executive director of local advocacy group Trails and Open Space coalition. "I would argue that a lot of cities have realized in the past 10 years that parks are a draw ... I think other people have sort of caught up to what our founder (Gen. William Jackson Palmer) knew 150 years ago, that it's really good for quality of life."
In the investment category — factoring city support along with that of other public agencies like El Paso County — ParkScore determined the city's total per capita spending toward parks was $92. The report lists the national average at $98.
The Springs' lowest categorical ranking was access, coming in 64th among ParkScore's other 99 cities. That is a category partially determined by the percent of residents within a 10-minute walk of a park. The city's 76% mark was on par with the national median, according to the study.
But that was found to be disproportionate among neighborhoods where most residents identified as people of color. They were found to have 83% less park space per person than predominantly white neighborhoods.
The city's southeast side was identified as most in need of new parks. That side is home to Panorama Park, where officials this summer are celebrating what they're calling the city's largest ever neighborhood park renovation. Farther east, Coleman Park is currently under planning for major redevelopment.
Davies said attention to those parts of town are all the more important in the wake of last year's failed ballot initiative to raise funding for the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks program. With portions of sales tax revenue, TOPS annually collects about $10 million to spend toward park land and maintenance — paling in comparison to totals from similar, countywide programs along the Front Range.
Results last fall showed voters on the city's east side particularly against a TOPS increase.
"We've got to find ways to connect with those folks, make them understand parks are for them, too," Davies said.
Read the full ParkScore report at: tpl.org/city/colorado-springs-colorado