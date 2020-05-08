For Colorado Springs parks advocates, memories of the Great Recession are especially bleak.
"A lot of trees died," recalled Susan Davies, who became executive director of the nonprofit Trails and Open Space Coalition around that time. "We stopped watering the trees. We stopped mowing. We stopped picking up garbage. Didn't open the bathrooms.
"Yeah, it was grim."
In 2007, the parks department received nearly $19.9 million from the city's general fund. That was slashed to $6.8 million by 2010. A decade later, parks funding still hovers slightly below those pre-recession levels.
And now, COVID-19 is bringing back bad memories.
With city government bracing for revenue shortfalls, could parks be facing a similar hit?
"Obviously there are fears," said Richard Skorman, city council president and outspoken proponent of the outdoors. "But we just haven't gotten to the point where we know what the whole budget picture will look like."
Mayor John Suthers has told city leaders to anticipate a $20 million shortage to the $331.1 million general fund, with the possibility of deeper cuts if impacts of the coronavirus worsen. As of now, that will mean $1.7 million in total reductions to operations and hiring for parks, according to an outline from department director Karen Palus.
Two projects have been put on hold: construction of Silver Cascade Trail in North Cheyenne Cañon Park and new restrooms at Garden of the Gods.
Also at Garden of the Gods, shuttles are not expected to run this summer. "Which is a tough blow, because that's been such a huge advantage to reducing traffic," Palus said.
Then again, the Garden figures to see fewer visitors this summer — "we're seeing about half of what we normally see this time of year," Palus said — which could mean less maintenance required. Then again, for whatever costs that might save, the Garden could continue to miss out on essential funding with the ongoing closure of the visitor center, which sells gifts and food to pay for the park's protection.
This kind of thinking goes across the parks system. "The good and bad of a pandemic, I guess," Palus said.
There are savings in not hiring the seasonal employees who would otherwise be brought on for now-canceled sports seasons. But there are losses in registration revenues.
There are savings in keeping some facilities closed (City Auditorium could be shuttered all year, Palus said). But there are losses in money those places would otherwise generate.
For now, trees will continue to be watered, Palus said. But she anticipates eliminating one or two jobs for mowing and fertilizing, and native vegetation could be trimmed less. "It could be an impact, but not significant," she said.
El Paso County parks also are preparing for what Community Services Department director Tim Wolken called "fairly minor reductions."
The department is aiming to shave 5% in general fund spending, approximately a $127,000 hit. That will mean less trash pickup and bathroom cleaning, Wolken said, and could delay projects related to forest health and fire mitigation.
"It is our hope that these reductions will not have a significant impact," he wrote in an email.
On the city's side, Summit House construction on Pikes Peak is moving forward, Palus said. Projects slated within recently approved master plans — including for Austin Bluffs and Panorama parks — remain scheduled, she said.
But much like the city as a whole, parks has yet to calculate the full impact of the virus.
Suthers has told city council that sales tax losses from April would be known in June and warned that they projected to be "terrible." It has yet to be seen what that could mean for the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks program, the sales tax-funded arm key to land acquisition and upkeep.
Davies recognized impacts as "a moving target." She understands what the mayor has said, that proper funding for public safety would be priority No. 1.
"We know that our city leaders are really between a rock and a hard place," she said, drawing a comparison of the past, "but we've got to do our best to see that parks has parity this time. Especially with people using them in ways and numbers we haven't seen."