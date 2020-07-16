A charitable outdoor recreation hub is on the move and expanding in Colorado Springs.
From their shared space on South Tejon Street, Mountain Equipment Recyclers and Kids on Bikes are heading to the west side. The new home at 2222 Bott Ave. will nearly double the store size to 11,757 square feet, according to a news release. The move is set to be complete by the end of summer.
It'll mean more inventory for Mountain Equipment Recyclers, which prides itself in selling used and high-quality goods — everything from camping gear and alpine equipment to snowboards and clothes — at a discounted price . Proceeds go to local nonprofits.
One of those, Kids on Bikes, partnered with Recyclers in 2017. The upcoming move will allow the organization to expand services aimed at underserved youth, executive director Daniel Byrd said in the news release.
"We are passionate about improving children's lives and now we have a new larger space to continue doing our work in the community for years to come," he said.