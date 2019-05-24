The pockets of the Chamber Orchestra of the Springs are a bit heavier, thanks to its recent $10,000 Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Over the next two seasons, the money will help fund programs highlighting black and female composers and musicians and related educational activities.
“The Chamber Orchestra has built its audience with adventurous programming,” said Thomas Wilson, music director since 1996. The orchestra was founded in 1984 and presents 15 to 20 concerts a year throughout the Pikes Peak region. “We couldn’t be happier that our efforts are garnering attention, and especially our goal of highlighting overlooked composers.”
The National Endowment for the Arts announced $80.4 million for more than 1,100 new awards throughout the U.S., District of Columbia and five U.S. jurisdictions. The independent federal agency supports arts learning, celebrates America’s cultural heritage and promotes equal access to the arts in all communities.
