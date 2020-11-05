Track 10 Urban Kitchen, the second eatery in The Old Depot, 10 S. Sierra Madre St., has opened. (Brakeman’s Burgers, Brews and Shakes, the first of three planned eateries in The Old Depot, opened early last month.)
Track 10 is a farm-to-table concept with a variety of Colorado-focused starters, salads, steaks, fish and other meats, as well as an extensive wine list and craft cocktail menu. Prices are reasonable, topping out with a 16-ounce 7X brand New York strip steak with choice of two sides for $38. The Summit Creek Natural Lamb entrée ($26) was three cuts: grilled rib chop, roasted loin and braised shoulder all perfectly cooked. The big, thick chop was bone-in cooked to a perfect medium rare, as was the roasted lamb. The braised shoulder was shredded and bathed in a flavorful broth. The dish was completed with a ramekin of heavenly, light and fluffy corn pudding and heirloom carrots. Equally delicious was a brick roasted half of a Red Bird Chicken ($17) with parsnip puree, scallions and potatoes. Visit facebook.com/Track10UrbanKitchen.
Get on board
The Bar at Almagre, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, is offering a new bar menu including a couple of new regional boards and cocktails. Sean Pierce, the executive chef, has added the Euljiro-Seoul, Korea board and the München, Germany, board ($18 each).
The first board, based on the street food found in the Euljiro neighborhood of Seoul, is a mini Korean barbecue experience. You make your own lettuce wrap with succulent barbecue pork belly, which is topped with excellent homemade kimchi, thinly sliced cucumber, carrot and spicy chile sauces. The German board is an Oktoberfest food fest with bratwurst and knockwurst sausage slices, which is enjoyed with obatzda (a spicy spread of camembert, butter and wheat beer), pretzel bread, sauerkraut, fig mustard and horseradish sauce.
Bartender Christian de los Santos greets guests with a complimentary mini Banana Rum Hot Toddy. Happy hour is 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays with cocktail and food specials. Regular hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Details: 888-0599, facebook.com/baratalmagre.
Say cheese
The French Kitchen 4-in-1 Culinary Center, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., created a fondue kit that was a hit last year. The kit was so popular that owner Blandine Mazéran has brought it back as A Fondue Savoyarde, the region in France she is from.
“It is a typical winter dish, especially after a great day skiing and on cold days, she said. “We pick gourmet cheeses from France and Switzerland, grate them, and put the perfect proportions to make the best texture and flavors in a cheese fondue.”
The kit serves four people and includes a mix of three gourmet cheeses, a bottle of Apremont wine, two baguettes and the recipe to get the job done. Cost is $64.99. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 528-6295, tinyurl.com/yxp3la2b.
Dining with a view
The Grand View Dining Room at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 3320 Mesa Road, has one of the best views for a quintessential Colorado dining experience. The room was once available to club members and their guests only. As of Dec. 1, it will be open to the public. Reservations for the public will only be accepted for days and meal periods that have consistently proven to show the lowest use by members. The busiest holidays and peak times will not be available to the public and dress codes will be enforced. Details: 329-6900, gardenofthegodsresort.com..