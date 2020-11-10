Ginger Chicken with Garlic Mushrooms

Yield: 4 servings

1 pound chicken thighs or breasts, cut into cubes

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated

1 tablespoon fresh turmeric, grated (or 1 teaspoon dry turmeric)

2 cloves garlic, grated

Juice and zest from one lime

8 ounces mushrooms, your choice of type, cut into best shape for the type chosen

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons oil or butter

1 large onion, diced

1 green chili, chopped

1 inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled & cut into thin strips

1 tablespoon white vinegar or rice vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce, tamari or coconut aminos

1 tablespoon chili sauce (optional)

4 green onions, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Green onions and cilantro, to garnish

Procedure:

Marinate chicken: Place chicken in a bowl. Add minced ginger, minced garlic, turmeric lime zest and juice. Season with salt. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add oil or butter for mushrooms and let the pan get hot. Add mushrooms and let cook until starting to brown. Remember – salt will help the cooking process so be sure to season the mushrooms. Once mushrooms have started to brown, add garlic and cook until just fragrant. Set aside until ready to eat.

Add onions, green chile and ginger. Saute for 2-3 minutes or until onions are lightly browned. Add chicken. Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes or until browned. Add vinegar, soy sauce and chili sauce (if using). Saute for another 2-3 minutes.

Add green onions. Cover and cook for another 2-3 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Season with pepper and heat through. Garnish with more green onions or coriander (cilantro) leaves. Serve with rice.

Source: Gather Food Studio and The Spice Shop