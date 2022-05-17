For many Colorado Springs seniors, Silver Key is synonymous with mealtime. The nonprofit was founded in 1970 and has added various services throughout the years, such as transportation, a thrift store and temporary case management services. But it’s the food programs that are in the most demand.

According to Derek Wilson, chief strategy officer, an average of 700 to 1,000 meals a day and 180,000 meals a year come out of the Silver Key kitchen. The most popular program is Meals on Wheels, but the organization offers other meal options, some through its partnership with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and UCCS Aging Center as well as others.

The meals meet U.S. Department of Health and Human Services dietary guidelines for senior nutrition and are low sodium, low sugar and high fiber.

As a nonprofit, Silver Key relies on volunteers, community donations and grants.

“Right now, we are in desperate need of volunteer drivers for Meals on Wheels,” Wilson said. “The rise in gasoline prices has impacted the number of drivers we have available.”

Here’s an overview of the food-related services Silver Key offers:

• Home-delivered meals.

Healthy meals are prepared daily and delivered to busy working families, caregivers who are still working and any others who want or need a meal; the cost is $9.75, the same as the price for a meal at Connections Cafe (see below). All proceeds benefit area seniors in need.

Customers must live in the Pikes Peak region. Each month, a menu is provided along with nutrition education.

• Meals on Wheels.

This option is available to homebound, low-income seniors who are coping with hunger and isolation. Volunteers bring meals and check on their well-being. Hot meals are available three days a week.

• Food pantry.

Commodity Supplemental Food Program food boxes allow seniors to supplement their diets with a variety of foods. Boxes include nonfat dry and ultra-high temperature fluid milk, juice, farina, oats, ready-to-eat cereal, rice, pasta, peanut butter, dry beans, canned meat or poultry or fish, and canned fruits and vegetables. The program is available to those 60 and older who reside in El Paso County.

• The Emergency Food Assistance Program offers a similar variety of foods for supplementing diets. Foods include nonfat dry milk, rice, peanut butter, cereal, pasta, beans, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meat, dried fruit and a variety of other foods. These items vary and are available on a first-come, first-served basis until items run out.

• The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) is in partnership with Care and Share. Individuals over the age of 60 can apply for the program at Silver Key instead of going to the Colorado Department of Human Services.

• Emergency food pantry.

The pantry operates on donations of food and necessities from the community and is geared to seniors who do not qualify for government food assistance in an emergency situation.

• Silver Key Connections Cafe.

The cafe is actually several meal sites located throughout the Pikes Peak region that provide hot, nutritious meals in a social setting. Anyone 60 years or older, along with their spouse, is eligible, as are disabled persons under 60 years of age who meet specific requirements. Diners also receive nutritional information and education. The Tri-Lakes Senior Center Cafe is currently only serving frozen meals.

To begin any of the food service programs, Silver Key requires two days’ notice. Some programs require in-person application, reservations and/or specific documents to determine eligibility, and some have associated fees. To volunteer as a driver or for more information about accessing food assistance, call 719-884-2300, email info@silverkey.org or visit silverkey.org.

Contact the writer: 636-0271.