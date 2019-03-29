Let’s raise a glass to Colorado Springs’ newest brewery. Like many, 1876 Ale Works (3352 Templeton Gap Road) didn’t open without trials and tribulations along the way, including when owner Kevin McCarthy lost a key business partner.
The expected September opening turned out to be in late February. Then the town drank 1876 dry, forcing closures to re-up supply.
But now the brewery is hitting its stride, with a short but tasty lineup that features barrel-aged porters and everybody’s favorite hazy IPA. — Seth Boster
Few television programs are as clever as “Killing Eve.” The story of MI5 desk jockey Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) going toe to toe with Russian assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) has elements of the movie “Silence of the Lambs” while also offering seduction and surprise. The love/hate relationship between Eve and Villanelle is complex, which makes for riveting television. I cannot wait for season two, which debuts April 7 on BBC America and AMC. — Terry Terrones