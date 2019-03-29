1876 Ale Works
Caption +

Colorado Springs’ newest brewery, 1876 Ale Works, opened Saturday off Templeton Gap Road.

 Stephanie Earls
Show MoreShow Less

Let’s raise a glass to Colorado Springs’ newest brewery. Like many, 1876 Ale Works (3352 Templeton Gap Road) didn’t open without trials and tribulations along the way, including when owner Kevin McCarthy lost a key business partner.

The expected September opening turned out to be in late February. Then the town drank 1876 dry, forcing closures to re-up supply.

But now the brewery is hitting its stride, with a short but tasty lineup that features barrel-aged porters and everybody’s favorite hazy IPA. — Seth Boster

Farewell Oscar's Tejon Street and hello to a new concept
The Corn Syrup Wars have begun | Pikes Pub

Few television programs are as clever as “Killing Eve.” The story of MI5 desk jockey Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) going toe to toe with Russian assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) has elements of the movie “Silence of the Lambs” while also offering seduction and surprise. The love/hate relationship between Eve and Villanelle is complex, which makes for riveting television. I cannot wait for season two, which debuts April 7 on BBC America and AMC. — Terry Terrones

Tags

Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

Load comments