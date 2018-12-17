You don’t have to empty your savings account to afford city living in America — at least not in these locations.
Urban areas offer a gateway to culture or a medley of activities, but they typically come with a high price tag. That’s why Money crunched the numbers to find big cities — those with a population of 300,000 or more — with the best of all worlds: attractions, iconic neighborhoods, a relatively low cost of living, and promising job growth.
Colorado Springs average family income ($75,795), median home price ($285,000) and projected job growth were cited for the city earning its No. 7 ranking. Austin, Texas was ranked No. 1.
