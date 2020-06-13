It’s a Saturday morning and Elena Salinas is sitting outside a Colorado Springs furniture store. She’s not selling things to fill your home, but things to fill your belly.
Her table is covered with loaves of bread and eggs and mushrooms and apples. She says she’s here in case you couldn’t make it to the grocery store or the farmers market.
She knows the feeling.
When she moved to Colorado Springs from Aurora in 2016, Salinas and her husband had jobs and cars. Soon, they both found themselves without cars and without a job. And their second child was on the way.
The stay-at-home mom remembers lots of struggles from that time. One of the biggest? Buying food for her family.
She had to find a way to get to a grocery store from her neighborhood in Deerfield Hills, which she calls a food desert. The closest grocery store is a 15 minute-drive from her two-bedroom apartment. It was challenging once she got to the store, too.
“We’re raising two kids on one income,” Salinas said. “It’s really hard to go grocery shopping and try to pick out the right food. You want it to be healthy. But it costs so much.”
She soon started conducting informal surveys in her neighborhood, asking people about their experiences with food shopping.
“I wasn’t the only one trying to feed their kids well and not being able to afford it,” she said. “I wasn’t the only one putting groceries back at the register.”
Salinas decided to do something about it. She signed up forTHRIVE Network, a nonprofit that hosts a 10-month business education program meant to revitalize southeast Colorado Springs through entrepreneurship.
This year, she started a pop-up grocery store called “A Fresh Move.”
She shows up in neighborhoods that are food insecure with a small pantry of food, sourced from Colorado farmers and vendors, to be sold.
So far, she has planted her pop-up store in the Knobhill, Hillside, Meadows Park and Deerfield Hills neighborhoods. She sometimes goes to community centers or parks or just on a sidewalk.
“If I pop up and all I see is homes around me, I know I’m in the right place,” she said. “My goal is to be where people really need me.”
And it’s not just any food this one-woman store is selling. She gets eggs from CityFarm and other items from Sunshine Green Farms, Megan’s Mushrooms, Emerge Aquaponics and Delicias Bakery.
“It’s the vibe of a farmers market,” she said. “You know you’re getting good food that’s going to make you feel good.”
Because she works personally with farmers, Salinas says her prices are lower than farmers markets and grocery stores.
“I was all about accessibility and affordability,” she said.
She says she’s just getting started.
She’d like to be able to pop up at different places every day of the week and in more spots. Someday, maybe she’ll operate out of a storefront instead of her apartment.
“I want to grow and expand it,” she said. “I want to be wherever I’m needed.”