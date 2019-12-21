Greg Cummings made Manitou Incline history Saturday morning with his 1,720th climb to the top of the trail.
Cummings, of Colorado Springs, has averaged five climbs a day on the railroad ties, gaining more than 2,000 feet in less than a mile. Cummings has through Jan. 11 to extend his record.
Only twice before have 1,000 Inclines in a calendar year been claimed: first by Cummings in 2014, then in 2015 by Roger Austin.
That’s a record. 1,720 #ManitouInclines for Greg Cummings in calendar year. Has through Jan. 11 to push it further. pic.twitter.com/NunxdrtzEz— Seth Boster (@SethBoster) December 21, 2019
Fans atop the #ManitouIncline waiting for Greg Cummings’ record 1,720th climb since Jan. 12. pic.twitter.com/2xPqdZlsYL— Seth Boster (@SethBoster) December 21, 2019
To track and prove his progress over the past year, Cummings took selfies atop the Incline with cards displaying his total climbs and the nonprofit he’s promoting: Woodland Park’s Camp Wapiyapi, benefiting children with cancer.
The exhausting pursuit by Cummings, recently retired at 62, has been compounded by Type 1 diabetes. “It just creates a complexity that’s hard to describe,” he told The Gazette in a previous interview. “It just beats me up constantly.”