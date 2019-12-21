Greg Cummings made Manitou Incline history Saturday morning with his 1,720th climb to the top of the trail.

Cummings, of Colorado Springs, has averaged five climbs a day on the railroad ties, gaining more than 2,000 feet in less than a mile. Cummings has through Jan. 11 to extend his record.

Only twice before have 1,000 Inclines in a calendar year been claimed: first by Cummings in 2014, then in 2015 by Roger Austin.

To track and prove his progress over the past year, Cummings took selfies atop the Incline with cards displaying his total climbs and the nonprofit he’s promoting: Woodland Park’s Camp Wapiyapi, benefiting children with cancer.

The exhausting pursuit by Cummings, recently retired at 62, has been compounded by Type 1 diabetes. “It just creates a complexity that’s hard to describe,” he told The Gazette in a previous interview. “It just beats me up constantly.”

