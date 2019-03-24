Eric Sprinkle offers his own beginning to this story.
“This is going to be the ultimate lead-in. ‘It was less than 10 minutes after I met Eric Sprinkle that we were playing in the mud!’”
He says this as our photographer struggles to reach him on a rock shelf at Garden of the Gods, indeed a muddy spot away from the tourists. Sprinkle likes to think of this as his “secret playground” with slick, arching sandstone to scramble. And while he could tell us to walk through a passage to our left, to reach him easily by taking the ramp of rock on the other side, he does not.
“Being dumb outside,” he says, is kind of his thing. Though, he doesn’t want outdoor purists to take that the wrong way. He enters speaker mode, or whitewater rafting guide mode: “Let’s assess the risk, let’s keep it safe for sure, but then let’s just turn people loose.”
Sprinkle is a firm believer in sometimes-scary adventure. Hence his devotional books, “Adventure Devos,” for men and women — children’s version coming soon — “written exclusively” for those “with a heart for risk and danger,” reads the tagline.
He co-wrote them with Sam Evans, whom he met at a Christian writers conference in Estes Park. It was snowing hard that weekend, Evans recalls from her home in Minnesota. Sprinkle was wearing shorts and sandals. “That’s Eric,” she says.
Evans later learned about his past, his “calamity,” as he calls it — that moment that inspired his year-long globe-trot.
He kayaked wicked rapids in canyons of the West, scaled waterfalls as far as Croatia, swam with fish in Guam and summited volcanoes in New Zealand, where he also plunged into dark caves. Those are some touching points in the devotionals.
“I know it was to clear his head and get away,” Evans says. “The thing that amazes me is, he just wanted to immerse himself in God’s creation.”
Sprinkle was no stranger to the outdoors before that terrible day in 2011, two days before Christmas. Out of the Air Force, he had developed a love for the Arkansas River after responding to an ad for guides. He also was teaching swift water rescue.
Also out of the Air Force, he married the woman he was sure was the love of his life. All it took was a summer with Christine, and they made it official.
Seventeen years married, and he came home with those last-minute Christmas gifts to find her unconscious. She wasn’t breathing.
“Eric! Merry Christmas!” came the greeting from her dad when Sprinkle called. He was quiet before responding: “This is not going to be a good call.”
The cause of death Sprinkle keeps to himself. The pain and sadness he openly shares.
“It was like, ‘Lord God, what in the world am I going to do? Give me anything but sitting around here trying to make sense of all this.’”
And then a friend of theirs, a widow, called to see how he was doing. She worked for an airline and could lend him however many miles he might want. Would travel help?
He wasn’t sure, but he went for it. So began his odyssey in September 2012.
It was a month he feared, for it was the month of Christine’s birthday. He went against advice and solo kayaked Prince William Sound on the gulf of Alaska. On her birthday, “I camped out there in the middle of nowhere,” he says. “Looking at glaciers.”
Between trips in the wild, he toured foreign cities, including Tokyo, where a line came to him in his journal: “Every time I feel comfortable in a place, I feel compelled to pack up and leave.”
He was getting advice from friends back home. “You’re running away from it,” he recalls them saying. “You’ve got to get back here and figure out your new normal and have a good cry.”
“I’m like, ‘I don’t think so. For some reason, I think this is a good thing.’”
He knew in Australia, where he picked up a book from the library. It was called “Surviving Survival,” in which author Laurence Gonzales makes the case to hit the road when grief seems insurmountable.
And Sprinkle knew back at his house, empty but for sweet memories, a place he dreaded. What he didn’t expect was the clarity that met him there along with the feeling that he should write.
He was still sad; he is still sad. But the return marked the start of something new.
“There was every possibility I was gonna come back, and it was just gonna be awfulness all over again,” he says. “But it wasn’t, because God had this plan to heal me up.”