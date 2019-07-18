cummings.jpeg
Greg Cummings poses with a poster claiming his 1,000th Incline ascent on the year, dating back to Jan. 12. Photo courtesy Greg Cummings
A Colorado Springs man has claimed another milestone in his brutal attempt to scale the Manitou Incline more times in a year than anyone before.

At the top of the trail late Wednesday, Greg Cummings posed with a poster celebrating his 1,000th ascent in 187 days. Averaging five climbs a day on the railroad ties gaining more than 2,000 feet in less than a mile, he’s well on pace to break the record of 1,719 by Jan. 11.

Only twice before have 1,000 Inclines in a calendar year been claimed: first by Cummings in 2014, then in 2015 by Roger Austin, the current record holder.

To track and prove his progress, Cummings has been taking selfies atop the Incline with cards displaying his total climbs and the nonprofit he’s promoting: Woodland Park's Camp Wapiyapi, benefiting kids with cancer.

The exhausting pursuit by Cummings, recently retired at 62, has been compounded by Type 1 diabetes. “It just creates a complexity that’s hard to describe,” he told The Gazette in a previous interview. “It just beats me up constantly.”

Of the 1,000-mark, “It’s a good feeling!” he wrote in a text message. “Onward and upward ...”

Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.

