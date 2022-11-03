The Colorado Springs parks department is eyeing land that serves as a natural buffer between development on the city's far north side.
"I'd say it's the most rapidly urbanizing part of our city," said Britt Haley, who recently became the parks department director after years of managing the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program. "Recognizing the value of having those wild spaces and preserving a place for wildlife is absolutely thrilling. And particularly because TOPS hasn't yet been able to make its presence known in that particular area."
The parks board unanimously voted for TOPS to proceed on a multi-pronged deal that would give the city four parcels totaling 352 acres. The biggest of those is by the intersection of Powers Boulevard and InterQuest Parkway, a rolling, ravine-cut expanse of prairie, pines and bluffs referred to as Kettle Creek. The other three parcels have similar characteristics south along Powers.
Those are "attributes of a greenway that are well worth preserving," Haley said. She said their merits were highlighted in parks documents pre-dating the TOPS program, which in 1996 started taking sales tax portions for land acquisition.
With City Council's vote — a presentation is set for the Nov. 8 meeting — the 352 acres would be donated by La Plata Communities, which would seek tax benefits. In addition, the group would sell a nearly 4 1/2-acre tract at $510,000 for the city to build a fire station in the vicinity.
Meanwhile, the city would sell nearly 45 acres to La Plata Communities for $5.1 million. That would be returning the property for close to double the price the city paid in 2003 ($2.6 million) to pursue building the Larry Ochs Sports Complex. Officials abandoned that idea in 2016 after neighborhood pushback.
The city's desired 352 acres fall within federally mandated habitat protection. Development has been prevented by a small, long-tailed critter found around the creek beds: the Preble's meadow jumping mouse, listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
"We have been in conversation this entire process with U.S. Fish and Wildlife about potentially working on trail connections that would allow for activity," Haley said. "I'm hopeful we would be able to do that."
Believed to only reside in Colorado and Wyoming, the mouse has long been at the center of debate. Homebuilders and ranchers have contended its significance, citing evidence questioning its subspecies status.
"I think we're professionally, uniquely positioned to do the best job with this property," Haley said, envisioning "opportunities for the TOPS program and rangers to really educate the public about what's there."
It's estimated it would cost TOPS $100,000 a year to monitor and manage the land.