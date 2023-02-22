Steve Trivelli, owner of Trivelli’s Hoagies, 2739 N. Nevada Ave., has closed his sandwich shop at 6827 Space Village Ave. He made the announcement on Facebook saying, “This closure is due to many unforeseen circumstances such as the Air Force base’s north gate staying closed, Covid-19 shutdowns, the current inflation associated with the cost of doing business, and a lack of new customer support through these times at this specific location.”

Lori Trivelli, Steve’s wife, added in another Facebook post, “I am so sorry to share this sad news with you about the Space Village location, but please continue to feed your hoagie hunger at the shop on Nevada. Steve and his crew will be delighted to take care of you there and you can have a beer at Murphy’s. Thank you for your continued support — this is a local place that cannot ever go away!”

In 2018, Steve closed the Nevada Avenue sandwich spot to concentrate on the business at Space Village. Fast forward to early July when he returned to and reopened the family-owned Trivelli’s Hoagies at the original Nevada Avenue location, which had been founded by his parents on July 16, 1976. He and his family have kept the sandwich shop going for nearly five decades at various locations.

The eatery, attached to Murphy’s Tavern, became the go-to for hoagies in the Springs, especially the Philly-style cheesesteak. In the early years the restaurant was operated by John Sr. and Barbara Trivelli and their three sons, John Jr., Steve and Tony.

“We’ve had a great response,” Steve said in July. “It’s been great getting back home in the Old North End neighborhood again, seeing people I haven’t seen in years. We really appreciate it.”

Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Details: 719-471-7733, facebook.com/trivellis hoagiesco.

Community dinners or bust

Stephanie and Bob Curtis, owners of Salad or Bust Deli & Cafe, 8 E. Bijou St., have started offering community dinners in partnership with food truck owners at this location.

“We are really excited about our community dinners,” Stephanie said. “Our idea stemmed from having been a food truck ourselves and wanted an opportunity to connect with the Colorado Springs community. Our chef, Erin Bray, meets with the other chefs who own food trucks to plan the menus and beverage pairings.”

The themed dinners will be four courses, held on the second Tuesday monthly. The first dinner in February was A Taste of France and was a collaboration with Bray and Sergio González, owner of Crepe-N-Go food truck. The menu was asparagus, leek, and gruyere tart, beet and goat cheese salad, beef bourguignon, and lavender infused crepe filled with Chantilly cream and topped with fresh berries and sweet berry sauce.

“Our next dinner is scheduled for March 14 and we will be partnering with Solsage Food Truck who will be making the main course, bangers and mash.”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

According to Stephanie, Nick Yatsko, owner of Solsage Food Truck, is working on a vegetarian sausage in order to be able to meet more dietary needs. Bristol Brewing Co. will pair beers for each course.

“We want to highlight as many local businesses as we can through these community dinners,” Stephanie said. “We are hoping we are able to increase our guest’s knowledge of food and beverages, while highlighting the different chefs’ versatilities and talents.”

Limited seating. Tickets must be purchased in advance at saladorbust.com.

Mile high dining

Denver is celebrating its dining scene during restaurant week, March 3 to 12, with more than 200 restaurants participating, with multi-course menus divided in three price tiers: $25, $35, $45, depending on the restaurant you go to. There are both dine-in and takeout options, and you can search restaurant menus by neighborhood, cuisine or amenities.

For instance, Cativella Wood-Fired Italian, 10195 E. 29th Drive, Aurora, is offering a four-course meal. For $35 you get focaccia di recco, roasted butternut squash gnocchi, classic porchetta, and espresso caramel panna cotta. Visit denver.org/denver-restaurant-week for a peek of all the offers and to make reservations.

Comfort cuisine update

Here are a few events happening at Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine, 124 N. Nevada Ave.

• Sunday dinner service is being offered with a full menu as well as family-style options 4:30 to 8 p.m. All bottles of wine half price on Sundays.

• The Diego Running Club is 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays with a special club menu and drinks.

• Next pop-up dinner is 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 30. Cinco De Mayo five-course menu with three signature cocktails, and two Cerberus Brewing Co. beers.

Details: 719-352-6844, facebook.com/susannas comfortcuisine.

contact the writer: 636-0271.