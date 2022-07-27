When dining out at a fine restaurant, you may not have much trouble making a selection from the menu, but the experience can become baffling when a wine list is added to the mix.
You can always shop from the right column for the most comfortable price point. Or you can request assistance from a sommelier who, if certified, can guide you through the list and make recommendations for a beverage that will pair perfectly with your dinner choice.
“Anyone can sell you an expensive bottle of wine,” said Steve Kander, a certified sommelier for Republic National Distributing Co./Grand Vin and at Four by Brother Luck. “Wine is a condiment for food, but it’s much more than that. I want to teach about the wine selection and why it’s a good pairing, and help (someone) understand why and what makes that wine a good choice.”
Kander has been in the restaurant business since he was 15 and has amassed 45 years of experience, including extensive years studying wine. He holds certificates from several certification programs. We talked to him and three other wine experts to learn more about the arduous journey to earning the coveted title of professional wine server.
“I’ve been studying wine for 10 years straight,” Kander said, “reading wine books, drilling with flash cards, joining study groups, doing blind tastings and taking stressful tests.”
There are three national wine certification programs in the United States, along with five regional ones, and dozens of sommelier schools. Each has its own nomenclature and exam criteria.
“For me, the Court of Master Sommeliers is the holy grail of certification programs,” said Kander, who has passed two levels of the four offered by this program. “If you pass the various levels of it, you can be very proud.”
The Court of Sommeliers, Americas is based in Napa, Calif., which has the following levels of certification:
• Level 1 Introductory Sommelier Certificate: Topics covered include winemaking basics, grape varieties, the major wine regions, wine and food pairing, and basic details of beer, sake and liquors. Kander found this test relatively easy and said at least 90% of test-takers pass this test.
• Level 2 Certified Sommelier: A more difficult test. “We were given four wines — two reds and two whites. In about 30 minutes, we had to write down the varietal, country it was from, region, alcohol content, vintage and flavor profile.” A written exam with about 150 questions “for which there are possibly 10,000 answers” followed. Then there is a service exam in which “a Master Sommelier watches you open wine, serve it, pair it with a menu he makes up on the spot, and he might ask you to recommend a cocktail,” Kander said. “There’s about a 30% pass rate for this test.” He passed this test on the first try.
• Level 3 Advanced Sommelier: “I liken the preparation for the exam to climbing a mountain like Everest,” said Michael “Bucky” Buckelew, another local, longtime wine expert and 31-year veteran of the restaurant business who holds the level 3 Court of Master Sommeliers certification. “The knowledge required to obtain the intro exam (level 1) and certified sommelier (level 2) in order to successfully complete the advanced exam is mind-bogglingly significant.”
There are about 1,000 to 2,000 advanced sommeliers in this country. The examination is a written test with multiple-choice and 60 short-answer questions, a blind tasting of six wines in 25 minutes, and a 45-minute service test. All three sections must be passed together.
• Level 4 Master Sommelier Diploma: “This is like earning a doctorate of wine. It’s the most difficult exam, and there are very few who take it and pass,” Kander said. Since 1969, The Court of Sommeliers has certified just 269 Master Sommeliers in the world. The exam thoroughly covers the world of and industry of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails and hospitality from a business, service and philosophical approach.
It's peak time for strawberries in Colorado: Here's how to enjoy them in both sweet and savory dishes
The Broadmoor hotel trains many of its employees in the details of wine and makes it possible for them to take the exam.
“The Broadmoor brings The Court of Sommeliers examiners to the resort a couple of times a year,” Kander said. “Anyone can pay The Court of Sommeliers to take the exam, which is held at The Broadmoor.”
Two recently certified level 2 sommeliers from The Broadmoor are Paul Frampton, with Summit restaurant, and Vanya Moore, with Ristorante del Lago. Frampton started preparing for the exam in 2017 and joined a blind tasting group in 2019.
“A blind tasting group is usually around six people,” Kander said. “They each bring a sight-unseen bottle of wine in a bag.”
The wines are sampled, and each member of the group must identify all aspects of the wine: the varietal, country it was from, region, alcohol content, vintage and flavor profile.
“The blind tasting group met every Monday for 10 months,” Frampton wrote in an email. “After my first attempt on the exam in 2019, I joined Vanya’s (Moore) tasting group in 2022 for about three and a\ half months until the week before the exam.”
Frampton was determined to pass the level 2 test.
“After I had taken the level 1 certification,” he said, “I was smitten by how amazing and intricate wine can be, and it drove me to continue to pursue the knowledge.” The level 2 test, he said, was “extremely difficult and taxing.”
Moore had already passed her level 1 certificate when the pandemic shut down The Broadmoor restaurant she was working in. She continued her studies while the restaurant was closed, studying with her husband’s blind tasting group as he was also working on the advanced level of certification.
Now that she has earned her level 2 certification, she is “taking a break,” she wrote in an email, adding, “maybe I’ll think about the advanced level at a later time.” Meanwhile, she is learning more about the Italian wines served at The Broadmoor’s Italian eatery.
Bottom line: “If someone says they are a sommelier,” Kander said, “you need to ask them what certification level have they passed.”
Then you can fully appreciate their dedication and love of the juice of the vine.
contact the writer: 636-0271.