Colorado Springs learns about a Denver omelet with a French twist

There are omelets, and then there are custardy, perfectly yellow-hued, French-style omelets.
A master of this recipe is French chef Ludo Lefebvre, L.A. restaurateur and familiar face in the culinary world. He joined the Denver food scene this month with the opening of Chez Maggy in the Thompson Hotel downtown, bringing his omelets and other French dishes to the Mile High City.
He held a media Zoom cooking class recently where he demonstrated an interesting and delicious twist on the Denver omelet. I learned the art of rolling the light, creamy creation, and have been getting a lot of practice in since then.
“The omelet is very soft, like custard — soft and fluffy,” he said. “You cook with all your senses — seeing, touching, smelling, hearing and tasting.”
The omelet itself has only eggs in it.
“No water, cream or milk,” he said. “Just eggs and lot of them. I want to see the rich yellow color of fresh eggs.”
He whisked five eggs together in a small bowl with a fork.
“You are making scrambled eggs,” he said. “But a very soft scrambled egg.”
Then he gave us a lesson in melting butter.
“When you melt the butter, listen to it,” he said. “I don’t want to hear sizzle. That’s going to be too hot for the delicate eggs. Look for the butter to warm and gradually melt. Hold your hand over the skillet to check how warm it is. It should just be slightly bubbling.”
He poured the mixed eggs into the center of a 9-inch Le Creuset non-stick shallow fry pan, which he likes to use because it heats evenly and holds heat well.
“Now using a fork, start quickly but gently stirring the eggs,” he said. “Just go in a circle around the skillet to keep the eggs moving as they cook. You’re looking for the custard to begin to set and dry around the edge. The edge will start to release from the skillet.”
Now it’s time to add the filling, a combination of finely diced, cooked red bell pepper, green bell pepper, French ham and yellow onion seasoned with kosher salt and red pepper flakes.
“Spoon the filling in the middle of one half of the omelet,” he said. “Then start rolling the omelet over the filling. Lift one edge of the omelet and fold over the filling. Use your fingers to gently start the roll. When you get one complete roll, tilt the skillet to roll the omelet onto a warm plate.”
The rolled omelet then gets a few spoonfuls of a cheese sauce he refers to as a fondue. This super easy recipe is made with heavy cream, gruyere cheese and a smidge of shredded Parmesan. The mixture is reduced in half to thicken.
“I know Parmesan is Italian and I’m a French chef,” he said, “but I like the taste the Italian cheese adds.”
The cream needs to be watched closely when it cooks.
“It comes to a boil and can boil over the pot and make a big mess,” he said.
And, indeed, his pot of sauce did boil over — another chef had to quickly retrieve the pot and make a fresh batch.
The fondue should be prepared before making the omelet and kept warm, so it’s ready when the omelet is. The fondue is spooned over the omelet roll and topped with a sprinkle of chopped chives.
After a month or so of practicing, I’ve come up with a hack to accomplish a fairly decent-looking rolled French omelet. I let the omelet mixture — made with four eggs instead of five — get a little firmer than Lefebvre did. Getting that first fold of the omelet is crucial. While he used his fingers to nudge the edge over the filling, I use a piece of paper towel to protect my fingers and give me time to get the roll going. If I’m making more than one omelet, I place the freshly made omelet in a warm oven while I make a second or third one.
You can find the French ham for this recipe at The French Kitchen as well as the grated gruyere (in the freezer).
